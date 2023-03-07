Tordess partners with OKX to empower its retail crypto prop-traders

VICTORIA, Seychelles and HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tordess, an emerging crypto prop-trading platform, today announced a partnership with OKX, the world's second largest crypto exchange by volume and a leading Web3 technology company, to bring access to the OKX markets to traders on the Tordess platform.

This partnership will provide Tordess customers with access to OKX's deep liquidity and advanced trading engine, allowing them to access over 700 spot and derivatives markets for greater confidence when trading in the volatile crypto markets.

This partnership comes at a time when more and more retail traders face a crucial obstacle: access to trading capital. Although prop-trading platforms that provide funded trader programs for traditional markets such as forex and stocks have been around for quite some time, there has been no similar solution for crypto trading due to the lack of technical and liquidity solutions.

Tordess' prop-trade program supports traders with access to its capital, with trading power up to $100,000. The funding program provides the opportunity to accelerate traders' profits, where traders keep up to 90% of the profits upon successfully qualifying for a live-funded trading account.

OKX's sophisticated technology and trading infrastructure will also reduce the time it takes to complete transactions and improve efficiency.

"We are excited to be partnering with OKX to bring enhanced liquidity and greater transparency to our qualified traders," said Dat Le, Tordess CEO and Co-founder. "This partnership will help our customers access the best prices in the market and make trading easier and more efficient."

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Tordess," said Lennix Lai, Managing Director of Financial Markets at OKX. "We believe this partnership will help to bring greater stability and confidence to Tordess traders, and we look forward to helping more people than ever access the crypto markets."

Both companies are committed to bringing greater transparency to the crypto markets and providing their customers with the best trading experience possible.

About OKX

OKX is one of the world's leading technology companies building the future of Web3. Known as the fastest and most reliable crypto trading platform for investors and professional traders everywhere, OKX's crypto exchange is the second largest globally by trading volume.

OKX's leading self-custody solutions include the Web3-compatible OKX Wallet, which allows users greater control of their assets while expanding access to DEXs, NFT marketplaces, DeFi, GameFi and thousands of dApps.OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including: English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, the Tribeca Festival, golfer Ian Poulter, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

Learn more about OKX, visit: okx.com

About Tordess

Tordess is a Seychelles-based prop-trade and social trading platform for crypto. The firm's funded trader programs and free monthly trading competitions have been warmly supported by thousands of crypto traders across South East Asia.

Tordess' vision is to empower crypto retail traders globally, while disrupting crypto's social trading segment.

Learn more about Tordess, visit: tordess.com

Contact: support@tordess.com

This announcement is provided for informational purposes only. It is not intended to provide any investment, tax, or legal advice, nor should it be considered an offer to purchase, sell, or hold digital assets. Digital assets, including stablecoins, involve a high degree of risk, can fluctuate greatly, and can even become worthless. You should carefully consider whether trading or holding digital assets is suitable for you in light of your financial condition. Please consult your legal/tax/investment professional for questions about your specific circumstances.

