MultiLynq Secures Funding from Citadel Securities and Jane Street Capital

NEW YORK, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MultiLynq, a leading provider of electronic fixed income trading connectivity and integration solutions, has secured growth funding from Citadel Securities and Jane Street Capital, two of the world's leading market makers.

The investment will allow MultiLynq to enhance the depth and range of services it provides to clients. Both Citadel Securities and Jane Street are current and active users of MultiLynq's solutions and leaders in deploying cutting-edge technology for the benefit of their clients.

"By offering a single API to the most important trading venues, MultiLynq's technology removes complexity and barriers to entry while providing us with smarter, more efficient access to electronic fixed income markets," said Troy Kane, Global Head of Derivatives and FICC Development at Citadel Securities.

"We're investing in MultiLynq because we've seen firsthand that their solutions have the potential to greatly streamline electronic trading," said Matt Berger, Global Head of Fixed Income at Jane Street. "We look forward to growing alongside them, as their purpose-built fixed income offering uniquely positions them in this rapidly expanding industry."

Citadel Securities and Jane Street are renowned financial services firms with track records of supporting emerging technology in fixed income.

"We're incredibly grateful to have Citadel Securities and Jane Street as clients and now as investors," said MultiLynq Co-Founders Patrick Scheideler and Scott Collins. "Their support will allow us to expand the reach of our clients and empower the broader fixed income community."

MultiLynq is the only comprehensive service across the credit and municipal markets, providing solutions for any firm trading fixed income electronically, from broker-dealers to hedge funds and asset managers. MultiLynq expects to rapidly expand its presence across the trading community over the next few years as demand for advanced e-trading solutions accelerates.

MultiLynq is transforming and simplifying electronic trading by providing fixed income market participants access to more liquidity and transparency than ever before. Founded by a team of seasoned fixed income veterans, MultiLynq has developed a smarter, more efficient way to electronically trade fixed income. The Company provides some of the largest trading firms harmonized access to the US trading venues using a high-performance API supporting every trading protocol. MultiLynq is grounded by elite industry expertise and fast, flexible technology that is prepared to meet the demands of today's evolving fixed income markets. Learn more about MultiLynq at www.multilynq.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

