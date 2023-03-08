TIAA Bank and GE HealthCare Extend Vendor Equipment Financing Agreement

The companies will continue to deliver custom financing solutions for GE HealthCare's U.S. customers, bringing vital medical technologies to health providers and patients nationwide

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on a highly successful program launched in 2018, TIAA Bank and GE HealthCare announced today they have signed an extension to their vendor equipment finance agreement that delivers innovative financing solutions for GE HealthCare's U.S. customers.

(PRNewsfoto/TIAA Bank) (PRNewswire)

TIAA Bank and GE HealthCare have collaborated closely for years to provide financing for critical technologies.

Under the terms of the extension, TIAA Bank and GE HealthCare teams will continue to work together to originate and service healthcare finance transactions for at least the next two years. The companies have collaborated closely for several years to provide financing for critical technologies, such as imaging, monitoring, respiratory, surgical, ultrasound and lab equipment.

"We're thrilled to continue our equipment financing collaboration with GE HealthCare," said Ellen Comeaux, TIAA Bank's Commercial Division Leader. "Over the years, we've developed deep relationships with the team, and we're excited to continue to move the program forward, providing solutions tailored for GE HealthCare customers."

"All of us at TIAA Bank remain highly committed to providing innovative financing solutions that enable the delivery of best-in-class medical technologies resulting in better patient care," said Justin Tabone, TIAA Bank's Vendor Equipment Finance Origination Leader. "Understanding your customer means everything in this business, and together with GE HealthCare, we've put together a team that works tirelessly to meet customers' unique goals, concerns and financing needs."

TIAA Bank for many years has offered a wide range of commercial banking solutions to its clients, including vendor equipment financing, specialty equipment financing, structured mortgage finance, commercial real estate lending and business banking services. The ongoing agreement with GE HealthCare is a centerpiece of the bank's vendor equipment finance business, bringing to the market TIAA Bank's innovative approach to creating customizable financing solutions in the highly competitive healthcare sector.

About TIAA Bank

TIAA Bank, a division of TIAA, FSB, provides nationwide banking services to consumer and commercial clients through a variety of channels, including online and mobile applications, as well as its Florida-based financial centers. More information on TIAA Bank can be found at TIAABank.com

About GE HealthCare

GE HealthCare is a leading global medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions innovator, dedicated to providing integrated solutions, services, and data analytics to make hospitals more efficient, clinicians more effective, therapies more precise, and patients healthier and happier. Serving patients and providers for more than 100 years, GE HealthCare is advancing personalized, connected, and compassionate care, while simplifying the patient's journey across the care pathway. Together our Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics businesses help improve patient care from diagnosis, to therapy, to monitoring. We are a $18.3 billion business with 50,000 employees working to create a world where healthcare has no limits.

Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Insights for the latest news, or visit our website https://www.gehealthcare.com for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TIAA Bank