US Air Force Makes Big Bet on Dynepic, Inc. with $51m STRATFI

The new funding will help MOTAR become the backbone of the Military Metaverse so Airmen can effectively train across time zones and dimensions

RENO, Nev., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- We're STOKED!!

The new $51m contract will match over $36m of Phase III committed dollars with $15m of STRATFI SBIR funds to expand Dynepic’s MOTAR® Platform. (PRNewswire)

Dynepic® announced today it was awarded a significant contract worth $51m. The AFWERX Strategic Funding Increase (STRATFI) will match over $36m of Phase III committed dollars with $15m of STRATFI SBIR funds to expand Dynepic's MOTAR® Platform.

"This is another huge milestone in operationalizing MOTAR as the secure backbone for training delivery across the US Air Force."

Known as the secure 'platform of platforms' for training delivery, analysis, and reporting, MOTAR has been proven across the USAF in programs like Maintenance Training Next and Accelerating Pilots to Combat Ready Aviators, both of which leveraged MOTAR to harness an ecosystem of digital content to improve and enhance training. Through the streamlined, central training infrastructure, Airmen can leverage diverse eXtended Reality (XR) content, create XR training lessons, and deliver innovative training across time zones and dimensions to achieve Multi-Capable Airman (MCA) training requirements.

"This is another huge milestone in operationalizing MOTAR as the secure backbone for training delivery across the US Air Force, bringing critical immersive learning technologies to our Warfighters," said Krissa Watry, Co-Founder, and CEO of Dynepic. "It's hard to take a technology from innovation to a program of record and make it through 'The Valley of Death'. We're excited to get this much-needed boost to keep moving and deliver this critical training infrastructure for Airmen."

With the STRATFI funding, Dynepic will:

Build out continuous integration and delivery pipelines for containerized and Unity applications to be rapidly fielded to production

Ensure seamless delivery and training management of applications across devices, including VR headsets

Continue to build out the secure digital infrastructure to operate across classification levels both for cloud-native and on-prem use

This news comes just a few weeks after the company secured Authorization to Operate (ATO) for MOTAR and was awarded a $2.9M Sole Source Phase III Contract to Operationalize MOTAR .

Dynepic® is a woman- and service-disabled veteran-founded tech company based out of Reno, Nevada. To learn more about Dynepic, check out our website and connect with us on LinkedIn .

