Fans can win tickets to the exclusive experience in Austin on March 16

PLANO, Texas, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Doritos® is bringing Doritos After Dark, its recently piloted ghost kitchen menu, to SXSW for one night only, taking late-night bites to ANOTHER LEVEL® at an exclusive experience in partnership with Billboard.

DORITOS® AFTER DARK™ DELIVERS LATE-NIGHT DINING AND ENTERTAINMENT AT SXSW® WITH DJ PEE .WEE AKA ANDERSON .PAAK AT BILLBOARD HOUSE. (PRNewswire)

Set in a high-energy, triangle-inspired space, Doritos®️ After Dark™️ at Billboard House will allow attendees to sample the brand's previous menu, like Doritos Sweet Chili Chicken Bites, as well as two exclusive dishes inspired by the Austin food scene, including Doritos®️ BBQ Pulled Pork Nachos and Doritos®️ Flamin' Hot®️ Limon Margarita Cheesecake.

DJ Pee .Wee, the "vinyl-spinning alter ego" of eight-time Grammy Winner, artist, producer, and director Anderson.Paak, will put on an electrifying show that's sure to keep the party going and create a night to remember for festivalgoers and giveaway winners.

"Inspired by those exhilarating hours between sunset and sunrise, Doritos After Dark encourages fans to TRY ANOTHER ANGLE™ and embrace unexpected late-night eats," said Stacy Taffet, senior vice president of brand marketing, Frito-Lay North America. "As a brand that has its finger on the pulse of pop culture, this collaboration was designed to showcase the food, music and technology that SXSW and Doritos are all about."

Doritos® will celebrate at The Billboard House on Thursday, March 16 at 800 Congress from 10:30 p.m. – 1:30 a.m. The experience will be available to SXSW® badge holders on a first-come-first-served basis. Those in Austin have two ways to win tickets and skip the line:

Friday, March 10 , head to ® After Dark™. Full terms and conditions can be found at Starting, head to www.billboard.com/doritos-after-dark to enter for a chance to win two tickets to experience DoritosAfter Dark™. Full terms and conditions can be found at www.billboard.com/DADterms

Visit the Doritos® 'Taste The Night' Tunnel located at 604 Driskill Street in Austin from March 13-14 and enjoy a multi-sensorial experience inspired by Doritos® celebrated triangular shape. The kaleidoscopic tunnel leads fans on a Doritos® After Dark™ journey into the vibrant heart of night, complete with visuals, scents and sounds – from the satisfying crunch of a chip to the savory scent of BBQ. Fans can enter the sweepstakes by using the exclusive Doritos® Triangle Tracker AR Lens developed by Snapchat and scanning the installation.

Ahead of the late-night experience, Doritos® will sponsor Billboard Presents THE STAGE at SXSW®️ at the Moody Amphitheatre at Waterloo Park. Fans can stop by the Doritos®️ Dip Snack Bar to taste new Doritos®️ Cool Ranch®️ Jalapeno dip, Doritos®️ Spicy Nacho dip and Doritos®️ Sweet & Tangy BBQ chips.

In celebration of Doritos coming to Austin, one of the most iconic downtown buildings- 100 Congress Ave, a Carr property- will be lit up with bright red triangles during SXSW.

Visit www.DoritosAfterDark.com to learn more about Doritos® After Dark™, sign up for future event promotions, and get inspired by Doritos® recipes to make at home, and visit www.billboard.com/doritos-after-dark to enter for a chance to win two tickets to experience Doritos® After Dark™.

