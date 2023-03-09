Global Nonprofit CureDuchenne to Host FUTURES National Conference for the Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Community on April 20-23 in San Diego

Three-Day Conference Welcomes Attendees from Around the World for the Latest Research and Community Building

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CureDuchenne, a global nonprofit committed to finding and funding a cure for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, announced its FUTURES National Conference will be held from April 20-23, 2023 in San Diego, California. FUTURES is a three-day event focused on bringing education, connection and hope to the Duchenne community. The annual event will take place as a hybrid event, offering attendees a chance to participate both online and in-person, at the Marriott Marquis & Marina.

CureDuchenne (PRNewsfoto/CureDuchenne) (PRNewswire)

This year's event theme is Bright Futures, placing importance on the acceleration of critical research, improvement of care and quality of life for all, and fostering a community that supports one another and takes on the future together. CureDuchenne will offer insightful and interactive presentations on a variety of relevant topics, including the latest research and therapies for individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, insight from industry thought leaders, social events for the whole family, a gaming lounge, and more.

"As we celebrate our 20th anniversary, we can't wait to connect with families and our healthcare community to share important research, have thoughtful discussions on emerging approaches to care, and spend quality time together," said Debra Miller, founder and CEO of CureDuchenne. "We are at a critical time with potentially transformative therapeutic treatments coming over the horizon and we have much to share."

Returning keynote speakers Justin Skeesuck and Patrick Gray will share new insights and inspiration from their latest accessible journey through the Camino de Santiago. "Our experience during last year's FUTURES conference connecting with families, parents, caregivers and individuals with Duchenne was hugely impactful," said Justin Skeesuck. "We're excited to share new stories this year that will hopefully help encourage others to find and foster purpose no matter the circumstances." Skeesuck and Gray's inspiring story of their 500-mile trek through the rugged terrain of northern Spain, with Patrick and others pushing Justin in a custom-made wheelchair, was told in an extraordinary documentary titled I'll Push You.

The event will kick off on Friday, April 20, with a "CURE" theme, featuring an engaging keynote panel with industry leaders, including Kevin Flanigan, MD, director of the Center for Gene Therapy at Nationwide Children's Hospital, Carsten G. Bönnemann, MD, senior investigator with the National Institutes of Health, Emil Kakkis, MD, PhD, Founder, president and CEO of Ultragenyx, and more. They will discuss the successes, learnings, challenges, and future of Duchenne research. Research sessions will highlight gene therapy and gene editing, RNA-targeted therapeutics, and muscle preservation and anti-inflammatory treatment approaches. Saturday will highlight "CARE," with healthcare providers discussing the most critical advancements and recommendations in their specialties, as well as breakout sessions for caregivers of individuals with Duchenne of all ages, including sessions for adults with Duchenne. Sunday will close the three-day conference with a "COMMUNITY" focus, highlighting family support, overcoming everyday challenges, and clinical care, research and mental health for female Duchenne carriers.

Throughout the weekend, CureDuchenne will offer on-site childcare and activities for the whole family, including a gaming lounge for kids and a hangout lounge for adults with Duchenne. In-person registration fee is $100 per adult, with $50 early-bird pricing available until March 13, 2023. Virtual attendance is free of charge. There is also no charge for adult individuals with Duchenne and children under 16 years of age.

For registration information, full agenda and details, please visit cureduchenne.org/futures.

About CureDuchenne

Twenty years ago, CureDuchenne was created with one goal: to find and fund a cure for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, the leading genetic killer of young boys. Today, CureDuchenne is recognized as a global leader in research, patient care, and innovation for improving and extending the lives of those with Duchenne. CureDuchenne's innovative venture philanthropy model has advanced transformative treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, including 17 projects that advanced to human clinical trials and multiple projects to overcome the limitations of exon-skipping and gene therapy. In addition, CureDuchenne contributed early funding to the first FDA-approved Duchenne drug, pioneered the first and only Duchenne physical and occupational therapist certification program and created an innovative biobank and data registry, accelerating research toward a cure. For more information on how to help raise awareness and funds needed for research, please visit cureduchenne.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CureDuchenne