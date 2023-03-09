Medplace Joins National Rural Health Association Partner Program

PHOENIX, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medplace, a medical expert management platform offering independent peer review services to Rural and Critical Access Hospitals, announced its acceptance into the exclusive National Rural Health Association (NRHA) Rural Hospital Partner Program.

NRHA is a national nonprofit membership organization with more than 21,000 members that push rural healthcare forward through advocacy, communication, education, and research.

"We are excited to announce the approval of Medplace into NRHA's Rural Hospital Partnership Program. Arming rural facilities with the power of Medplace's proven nationwide peer review capabilities is centric to the continued effort in offering the "best care anywhere" locally, said Larry Bedell, Executive Director at NRHA Services Corporation.

As an NRHA Partner, Medplace will offer independent peer review service with an on-demand expert network of over 700 practicing specialists nationwide. The peer review service features actionable dashboards, medical record organization & sharing, convenient scheduling tools, and automated invoicing & payments. Medical committees, Risk, and Patient Safety professionals around the country use Medplace's platform to quickly find experts, engage them, and complete substantive reviews in just a few days.

Medplace will also provide a pipeline of educational content to help improve risk management, patient safety, and quality programs at their rural and critical access hospitals.

"Technology that enhances patient safety belongs to all healthcare organizations regardless of location, size, or budget. The Medplace Platform's Independent Peer Review service empowers rural providers with advanced process automation, simplified access to top doctors & nurses, and actionable insights to improve patient safety at their hospital. We're excited to partner with rural healthcare leaders and support the goals of NRHA," said Jerrod Bailey, CEO of Medplace.

