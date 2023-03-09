McCafé At Home Taps Slackliner and World Record Holder, Alexander Schultz, to Bring Morning Coffee to Inspiring New Heights in Celebration of Its Second Year of Partnership

BURLINGTON, Mass. and FRISCO, Texas, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Keurig Dr Pepper is celebrating McCafé At Home's second year of partnership with Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) to support families with children who are sick. To launch year two of the partnership, McCafé At Home has committed to an increased donation and is celebrating by partnering with Alexander Schulz, Slackliner and World Record Holder. Through the partnership, Schulz is bringing awareness to how the most daring of stunts cannot measure up to the resilience of RMHC families.

More Than Just A Cup: Keurig and McCafé At Home Take Ronald McDonald House Charities Partnership To New Heights

To support this worthy cause and demonstrate that McCafé At Home is 'More Than Just A Cup,' Alexander enjoyed a cup of McCafé At Home coffee while slacklining 7,316 feet in the air at World Record-breaking altitude—not to show the world how courageous he is, but to help bring awareness to the resilient families at RMHC. McCafé At Home's second year of partnership with RMHC is intended to continue the work done during the partnership's first year.

"It's nice to see that a big company seems to truly care for people and kids. From the very beginning, it was clear to me that this partnership was different because RMHC is truly such an extraordinary organization," said Schulz. "Walking this slackline specifically was a unique experience unlike any other I've ever done. Aside from walking between two hot air balloons, the most meaningful part for me was the noble cause associated with it."

McCafé At Home helps RMHC give families with children in the hospital a comforting and supportive home away from home during such a difficult time. The partnership is intended to increase awareness for the work of the Charity, help support the families who rely on the organization and encourage others to get involved.

"McCafé At Home is beyond proud to be supporting Ronald McDonald House Charities for the second year in a row as we bring back the 'More Than Just A Cup' platform," said Christine van den Broeck, Senior Director of Marketing at Keurig Dr Pepper. "We're hopeful that our partnership will be able to provide even more comfort for the strong families at RMHC.

McCafé At Home Coffee is "more than just a cup," because when you purchase McCafé At Home products for a select time, a portion of sales will be contributed to RMHC to bring even more comfort help support these families.

"We're so appreciative to be working with McCafé At Home for the second year in a row," said Joanna Sabato, Chief Marketing and Development Officer at RMHC Global. "Their support and generosity throughout this partnership has been outstanding, helping us provide comfort, care and kindness when families need it most."

Additionally, McCafé At Home is on track to donate over $430,000 to the Charity in year two and will supply select RMHC Chapters in the U.S. with additional McCafé At Home K-Cup® pods, to use with Keurig® brewers donated as part of the 2022 partnership.

Learn more about the donation details and the "More Than Just A Cup" platform at www.mccafeathome.com and view the longform content for " Most Extraordinary Cup" on Schultz's world record. Additional spots from the campaign include " More Than Just a Cup " and " Home Away from Home ."

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) is a leading beverage company in North America, with annual revenue of more than $14 billion and approximately 28,000 employees. KDP holds leadership positions in soft drinks, specialty coffee and tea, water, juice and juice drinks and mixers, and markets the #1 single serve coffee brewing system in the U.S. and Canada. The Company's portfolio of more than 125 owned, licensed and partner brands is designed to satisfy virtually any consumer need, any time, and includes Keurig®, Dr Pepper®, Canada Dry®, Clamato®, CORE®, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters®, Mott's®, Snapple®, and The Original Donut Shop®. Through its powerful sales and distribution network, KDP can deliver its portfolio of hot and cold beverages to nearly every point of purchase for consumers. The Company's Drink Well. Do Good. corporate responsibility platform is focused on the greatest opportunities for impact in the environment, its supply chain, the health and well-being of consumers and with its people and communities. For more information, visit www.keurigdrpepper.com .

About Ronald McDonald House Charities:

Ronald McDonald House Charities® (RMHC®), is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) corporation that creates, finds and supports programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children and their families. Through a global network of over 260 Chapters in more than 60 countries and regions, RMHC enables, facilitates and supports family-centered care through three core programs: the Ronald McDonald House®, the Ronald McDonald Family Room® and the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile®. RMHC programs help families with ill or injured children stay together and near leading hospitals and health care services worldwide, ensuring they have access to the medical care their child needs while fully supported and actively involved in their child's care. For more information, visit RMHC.org.

McCafe at Home (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE McCafé At Home