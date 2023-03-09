BBB Accredited Business
Thomson Reuters to Present at Bank of America Securities 2023 Information Services Conference

Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago

TORONTO, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Steve Hasker, president and chief executive officer of Thomson Reuters (TSX/NYSE: TRI), will present at the Bank of America Securities 2023 Information Services Conference on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 10:30am EDT. The presentation may include forward-looking information.

Thomson Reuters logo. (PRNewsFoto/Thomson Reuters)(PRNewswire)

A live audio webcast will be available in the "Investor Relations" section of TR.com. Additionally, an archive of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters is a leading provider of business information services. Our products include highly specialized information-enabled software and tools for legal, tax, accounting and compliance professionals combined with the world's most global news service – Reuters. For more information on Thomson Reuters, visit tr.com and for the latest world news, reuters.com.

