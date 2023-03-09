U.S. Renal Care Named to Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2023 and America's Greatest Workplaces for Women 2023

This award recognizes U.S. Renal Care's impact and commitment to creating a culture where diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging are intentionally embedded throughout every aspect of the organization.

PLANO, Texas, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Renal Care, a leading provider of kidney care for people living with Chronic Kidney Disease and End Stage Kidney Disease, is proud to announce that it has been recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2023 and America's Greatest Workplaces for Women 2023. Both lists honor companies that foster an inclusive workplace, valuing and respecting diverse talent within the organization.

Sarrah Johnson, DNP, MBA, RN, U.S. Renal Care Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer and SVP of Operations commented on the dual recognition, "U.S. Renal Care represents a vibrant mix of genders, ethnicities, religions, sexual orientations, and backgrounds. We care for an equally diverse community of patients across the nation. As a leader in the dialysis industry, our workforce celebrates the diverse populations we serve and creates equitable opportunities for everyone in our community."

U.S. Renal Care has made diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) a business imperative and is dedicated to creating lasting change that improves the lives of all people. Mark Caputo, U.S. Renal Care Chairman and CEO reflected on the company's values, "Supporting a culture that is diverse, equitable, and inclusive enables our clinical teams and physician partners to achieve the highest quality outcomes and best experience for our patients. The recognition by Newsweek is a testament to our inclusive culture led by Dr. Sarrah Johnson, Dr. Mary Dittrich, and many others in the U.S. Renal Care leadership team who imbue equality and inclusiveness in the heart of our organization."

To identify U.S. Renal Care as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity, Newsweek examined over 350,000 company reviews on topics related to corporate culture and working environment. When selecting America's Greatest Workplaces for Women 2023, more than 37,000 female employees were surveyed on key equality issues for women such as compensation and benefits, work-life balance, and proactive management of a diverse workforce.

About U.S. Renal Care

U.S. Renal Care partners with nephrologists to care for more than 26,000 people living with kidney disease nationwide. For over two decades, U.S. Renal Care has been a leader in clinical quality, innovation, and operational excellence – delivering the best experience and outcomes for our patients. U.S. Renal Care operates nearly 400 in-center and home dialysis programs across 33 states in the U.S. For more information, please visit usrenalcare.com.

