Rehabilitation Hospital of Western Wisconsin, a 36-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital, now open in Eau Claire, Wisconsin

The hospital is a joint venture between HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital and Encompass Health

EAU CLAIRE, Wis., March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital and Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) announce the opening of the Rehabilitation Hospital of Western Wisconsin, a 36-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital located inside HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital at 900 West Clairemont Avenue in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. The rehabilitation hospital serves patients recovering from debilitating illnesses and injuries including strokes and other neurological disorders, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations and complex orthopedic conditions.

The Rehabilitation Hospital of Western Wisconsin replaces HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital's 24-bed rehabilitation unit that opened in 1978, with a fully remodeled space, which features all private patient rooms, a large therapy gym with advanced rehabilitation technologies, and an activities of daily living suite. In addition to 24-hour nursing care, the Rehabilitation Hospital of Western Wisconsin offers physical, occupational and speech therapies to restore functional ability and quality of life. Care is provided by highly specialized nurses, therapists and physicians.

"A partnership with Encompass Health allows HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital patients in need of rehabilitation care to seamlessly transition into an advanced rehabilitation program with expertly-trained staff and consistent, positive outcomes," said John Wagner, HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital President and CEO. "We are proud to continually elevate the compassionate care our hospital has provided local communities for nearly 130 years."

"We are excited to open this hospital in Eau Claire as a joint venture between Encompass Health, a national leader in post-acute healthcare services, and HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, a trusted provider of integrated care for more than a century," said Anne Sadowska, CEO of the Rehabilitation Hospital of Western Wisconsin. "Both HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital and Encompass Health have proven track records of quality, patient and family satisfaction and are united in the mission to provide compassionate care and help patients regain the strength, function and confidence needed to move forward in their lives."

The Rehabilitation Hospital of Western Wisconsin is Encompass Health's 155th inpatient rehabilitation hospital nationwide and its first location in Wisconsin. For more information about the Rehabilitation Hospital of Western Wisconsin, please visit encompasshealth.com/eauclairerehab.

About HSHS Sacred Heart

HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital is sponsored by Hospital Sisters Ministries, the Hospital Sisters of St. Francis is the Founding Institute, and it is an affiliate of Hospital Sisters Health System. Since 1889, it has been meeting patient needs in western Wisconsin with the latest medical innovations and technology, together with a Franciscan whole-person healing tradition.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) is the largest owner and operator of rehabilitation hospitals in the United States. With a national footprint that includes 155 hospitals in 37 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high-quality, compassionate rehabilitative care for patients recovering from a major injury or illness, using advanced technology and innovative treatments to maximize recovery. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For and Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

HSHS Sacred Heart media contact : Encompass Health media contact: Karen Kraus, 715-717-4591 Danielle Hall, 931-247-3527 karen.kraus@hshs.org danielle.hall@encompasshealth.com

