Perforce Invites Game Studios to Design Partner Program for Helix Core SaaS

The initial release of Helix Core SaaS will be hosted on Microsoft Azure and available for purchase on the Azure Marketplace.

MINNEAPOLIS, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Perforce Software, a provider of solutions to enterprise teams requiring productivity, visibility, and scalability along the development lifecycle, is inviting its game studio customers to partner in designing a future SaaS offering for its industry-leading version control software, Helix Core. The first release of Helix Core SaaS will be hosted on Microsoft Azure.

The Design Partner Program is an opportunity for game studios to share their experience, requirements, and expectations for a Helix Core SaaS that is managed directly by Perforce. By participating in the program, teams will have a direct impact on the development of the offering and can ensure that it aligns with their needs.

"We are committed to delivering a SaaS solution that exceeds our customers' expectations, and that's why we're excited to invite them to partner with us in designing the roadmap," said Steve Jezierski, General Manager of Digital Creation at Perforce. "Game studio input is invaluable, and we're confident that this program will help us, in partnership with Microsoft and other cloud providers, create a SaaS solution that meets their needs and exceeds their expectations."

Helix Core is known as the industry-standard version control for game development, as well as other teams requiring high-performance, security, and collaboration at scale. Helix Core is the only version control with full support for large binary files and digital assets. It is trusted by 19 of the top 20 game studios, 9 of the top 10 semiconductor companies, and several large media and entertainment studios leveraging gaming tools for virtual production.

The initial Helix Core SaaS offering will be hosted on Microsoft Azure and designed for small to medium-sized teams to make it easier to get started without a large investment in infrastructure or administrative expertise. Future releases will offer additional features and more customizations for enterprise and AAA studios.

Customers interested in participating in the Design Partner Program can contact Perforce directly at info@perforce.com.

Perforce powers innovation at unrivaled scale. Perforce solutions future-proof competitive advantage by driving quality, security, compliance, collaboration, and speed – across the technology lifecycle. We bring deep domain and vertical expertise to every customer, so nothing stands in the way of success. Privately held and funded by Clearlake Capital and Francisco Partners, our global footprint spans more than 80 countries and includes over 75% of the Fortune 100. Perforce is trusted by the world's leading brands to deliver solutions to even the toughest challenges. Accelerate technology delivery, with no shortcuts. Get the Power of Perforce.

