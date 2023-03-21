BingX Launches a $10M Fund to Boost Social Trading Ecosystem

SINGAPORE, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX , one of the leading crypto exchanges, has announced that it has set up a 10M USD fund to grow and enhance copy trading. This fund aims to develop BingX as a top-notch ecosystem for copy trading in the crypto industry through empowering traders and copiers, building infrastructure, product innovation, community enhancements, and strategic partnership.

Since its establishment in 2018, BingX has been devoted to becoming the gateway to the next billion crypto users. Navigating the crypto market can be daunting for newcomers, and copy trading has emerged as an effective solution which enables users to replicate the trades of successful traders. As the pioneer in crypto copy trading, BingX is committed to building a well-rounded ecosystem where both traders and copiers are able to learn and earn. Original and user-friendly products such as Copy Trade Subsidy Voucher and Trial Fund are developed by the platform on a regular basis to help inexperienced users get started with zero risk. BingX also launched the Elite Copy Traders Program to help professional traders develop to their greatest potential. To date, BingX has amassed more than 8,000 professional traders with around 4 million followers and executed over 130 million copy trading orders.

BingX intends to scale up input into all tiers of traders and develop more personalised support after subdividing traders based on their speciality and performance. BingX shall insist on its talent-oriented policy and keep working on a overall growth plan, ensuring that the platform could benefit all types of traders. The Elite Copy Traders Program has witnessed great success and evolved into an open-ended one. More than 40,000 traders made great strides and received incentive bonuses from the program during the past six months.

Meanwhile, the fund will be used to upgrade the infrastructure of social trading ecosystem. A more scientific trader review system will be launched to eliminate potential risks and support various trading strategies. Based on previous experiences and performance analysis, BingX keeps digging into underlying logic of copy trading and enriches the evaluation dimension where short-term yield of traders is deprioritised. And advanced trading tools and features will also be developed. BingX will enhance risk control and help copiers take more initiatives to interact and coordinate with traders during trading.

Besides, BingX will continue to expand the network of its strategic partnerships worldwide and collaborate with leading traders and trading communities. Many well-known trading academies and organisations have been added to the list of cooperation.

"We are thrilled to launch this eco fund on social trading and lead the development of the crypto industry. We wish to change the landscape and provide our users with the best trading services and the most successful traders," said Elvisco Carrington, PR and Communications Director of BingX. "We're flipping to a new page. BingX's commitment to building a top-notch ecosystem for social trading is a testament to our dedication to continuous innovation and our mission to make crypto accessible and friendly to all. With this fund, BingX is set to create a game-changing platform and expecting more talented traders to join us."

BingX is a leading crypto exchange that offers spot, derivatives, copy, and grid trading services to over 100 countries and regions worldwide with over 5 million users. BingX continues to connect users with expert traders and the platform in a safe and innovative way.

