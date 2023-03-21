Dr. Ryan Moran, CEO, Whitman-Walker Health System, Joining Maryland Department of Health Leadership Team

Non-profit Leader Cindy Lewin Named New Interim CEO

WASHINGTON, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Ryan Moran, Chief Executive Officer, Whitman-Walker Health System has been appointed by Maryland Secretary of Health Dr. Laura Herrera Scott as Deputy Secretary of Health, Healthcare Finance and Medicaid Director. Moran will join the Maryland Department of Health senior leadership team in this role, effective April 12, 2023.

Moran joined Whitman-Walker Health System in 2021. Whitman-Walker Health System advances the mission of Whitman-Walker through expanding the capacities of some of the organization's most critical functions including research, policy and advocacy, thought-leadership, education and fundraising and addresses critical operational and real estate endeavors through oversight of the Whitman-Walker Foundation, the Whitman-Walker Institute, and Whitman-Walker Health System Real Property Holdings. Moran's leadership of Whitman-Walker, in partnership with Naseema Shafi, Chief Executive Officer of Whitman-Walker Health, has been instrumental in preparing the organization for its largest expansion, the opening of a new Max Robinson Center – a 118,000 square foot health care and research facility – on the Saint Elizabeths East Campus.

"Whitman-Walker Health System is grateful for Ryan's visionary leadership, which has advantageously positioned us for our once in a generation expansion of research and health services with our move to the Saint Elizabeth campus this year. While the organization will miss Ryan, his enthusiasm and passion for the work and his commitment to the mission of Whitman-Walker, I am sure he will be a transformative leader in his new role," said Dr. Ann Bonham, Whitman-Walker Health System Board Chair.

In his new role, Moran will be a key member of the Maryland Department of Health's leadership team. He will oversee the state's commitment to its Medicaid program, serving more than 1.5 million patients receiving critical acute, outpatient, and behavioral health services.

"I am deeply grateful to Whitman-Walker for the opportunity to steward our mission-driven organization as a regional and national leader in LGBTQ+ care, advocacy, research, and education," said Moran. "I am honored to have contributed to this organization's rich history, and I am proud of the work Naseema Shafi and I have accomplished together and of the exceptional board, senior leadership team, and staff for their collaboration in building a strong foundation for Whitman-Walker's future success."

Once fully operational, Whitman-Walker's new Max Robinson Center will provide vital services and programs to more than 15,000 persons each year—a 200% increase from Whitman-Walker's current capacity at the existing Max Robinson Center site. It will also expand the organization's community research program and be a resource for District residents with a first-floor pharmacy, retail and access to community space. Shafi will continue to lead Whitman-Walker Health – a Federally Qualified Health Center which includes medical, dental and behavioral health services as well as various wellness and support services, including HIV care; STI testing; substance abuse treatment programs; peer support programs; legal services; public benefits; and pharmacy services.

Whitman-Walker Health System welcomes interim Chief Executive Officer Cindy Lewin who has been approved by the Whitman-Walker Health System Board of Directors to serve during this time and she will start April 10, 2023. With over 25 years of experience in leading mission-driven nonprofit organizations, Lewin previously served as Executive Vice President and General Counsel of AARP and served as chair of the Nonprofit Practice Group at Venable, LLP. Lewin will champion key strategic partnerships and initiatives at Whitman-Walker to continue in the celebration of the organization's 50th year anniversary and its five decades of service.

"Cindy's vast experience in nonprofit management, as well as passion for our mission make her an excellent choice to oversee our daily operations and strategic goals of the Health System," said Bonham. "I am excited about how we continue to build upon the 50th year celebration and all of the momentum and successes we have experienced to date."

After Lewin assumes her role as Interim CEO, a nationwide executive search will immediately take place to secure a permanent CEO in the position.

For over fifty years, Whitman-Walker has been part of the fabric of the local DC and national community as first responder and care-provider for those living with HIV; a leader in LGBTQ care and advocacy; a research center working to discover breakthroughs in HIV treatment and prevention science; and one of the DC's most trusted partners during the current COVID-19 pandemic. Whitman-Walker envisions a society where all people are seen for who they are, treated with dignity and respect, and afforded equal opportunity to health and wellbeing.

