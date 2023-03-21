HUYA Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

GUANGZHOU, China, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HUYA Inc. ("Huya" or the "Company") (NYSE: HUYA), a leading game live streaming platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights

Total net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022 were RMB2,102.2 million ( US$304.8 million ), compared with RMB2,808.7 million for the same period of 2021.

Net loss attributable to HUYA Inc. was RMB524.4 million ( US$76.0 million ) for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with RMB312.7 million for the same period of 2021.

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to HUYA Inc. [1] was RMB440.0 million ( US$63.8 million ) for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with RMB241.7 million for the same period of 2021.

Average mobile MAUs [2] of Huya Live for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 85.5 million, compared with 85.4 million for the same period of 2021.

Total number of paying users[3] of Huya Live for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 5.5 million, compared with 5.6 million for the same period of 2021.

Fiscal Year 2022 Highlights

Total net revenues in fiscal year 2022 were RMB9,220.5 million ( US$1,336.8 million ), compared with RMB11,351.4 million in 2021.

Net loss attributable to HUYA Inc. in fiscal year 2022 was RMB486.7 million ( US$70.6 million ), compared with a net income attributable to HUYA Inc. of RMB583.5 million in 2021.

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to HUYA Inc. in fiscal year 2022 was RMB281.4 million ( US$40.8 million ), compared with a non-GAAP net income attributable to HUYA Inc. of RMB454.4 million in 2021.

Average mobile MAUs of Huya Live in fiscal year 2022 was 84.3 million, compared with 80.9 million in 2021.

Average quarterly paying users of Huya Live in fiscal year 2022 was 5.6 million, compared with 5.8 million in 2021.

"We ended a challenging 2022 with our full-year average mobile MAUs of Huya Live up by 4.2% to 84.3 million and annual total revenues of approximately RMB9.2 billion. In the fourth quarter, we continued to bring high-quality e-sports tournaments and entertainment programs to our users. We also enhanced the interactive experience between broadcasters and viewers through in-depth collaborations with game studios, helping us stabilize our user scale and achieve healthy user engagement levels," said Mr. Rongjie Dong, Chief Executive Officer of Huya. "While we may face continued pressure from the volatile market environment in the near term, we are shoring up our long term prospects. We will continue to reinforce Huya's core competencies and actively explore a diversified business ecosystem for new growth opportunities, while maintaining our leadership position in the game live streaming market."

Ms. Ashley Xin Wu, Vice President of Finance of Huya, commented, "Against the backdrop of macro headwinds and the COVID-19 pandemic resurgence at the end of the year, our total revenues were RMB2.1 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022. Lower revenues and higher content costs associated with a large e-sports event in the quarter contributed to a gross loss for the period. At the same time, we continued to promote operational efficiencies, reducing our total operating expenses in the fourth quarter by 34.7% year-over-year. Looking ahead, we will further optimize our cost and expense structure and focus our resources on areas with better returns to strengthen our operational and financial performance."

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Total net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022 were RMB2,102.2 million (US$304.8 million), compared with RMB2,808.7 million for the same period of 2021.

Live streaming revenues were RMB1,975.2 million (US$286.4 million) for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with RMB2,612.9 million for the same period of 2021, primarily due to lower average spending per paying user and a decreased number of paying users on Huya Live, as the recent macro and regulatory environment adversely affected the sentiment of the Company's paying users.

Advertising and other revenues were RMB127.0 million (US$18.4 million) for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with RMB195.8 million for the same period of 2021, primarily due to soft demand for advertising services resulting from the challenging macro environment, and lower content sub-licensing revenues.

Cost of revenues decreased by 15.0% to RMB2,386.4 million (US$346.0 million) for the fourth quarter of 2022 from RMB2,807.7 million for the same period of 2021, primarily due to decreased revenue sharing fees and content costs, as well as bandwidth costs.

Revenue sharing fees and content costs decreased by 11.9% to RMB2,170.6 million (US$314.7 million) for the fourth quarter of 2022 from RMB2,463.1 million for the same period of 2021, primarily due to the decrease in revenue sharing fees associated with the decline in live streaming revenues. This was partially offset by the increase in spending on e-sports content, which was mainly related to the higher content cost booked for a large e-sports event that occurred in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Bandwidth costs decreased by 45.5% to RMB99.5 million (US$14.4 million) for the fourth quarter of 2022 from RMB182.7 million for the same period of 2021, primarily due to improved bandwidth cost management and continued technology enhancement efforts, as well as less overseas bandwidth usage as a result of the strategic adjustment in the Company's overseas business to focus on key markets.

Gross loss was RMB284.2 million (US$41.2 million) for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with a gross profit of RMB1.1 million for the same period of 2021, primarily due to lower revenues and increased content costs related to e-sports content. Gross margin was negative 13.5% for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with approximately zero for the same period of 2021.

Research and development expenses decreased by 30.0% to RMB143.9 million (US$20.9 million) for the fourth quarter of 2022 from RMB205.7 million for the same period of 2021, primarily due to decreased personnel-related expenses and share-based compensation expenses.

Sales and marketing expenses decreased by 48.2% to RMB113.2 million (US$16.4 million) for the fourth quarter of 2022 from RMB218.5 million for the same period of 2021, primarily due to decreased marketing and promotion fees, as well as personnel-related expenses.

General and administrative expenses decreased by 12.6% to RMB79.1 million (US$11.5 million) for the fourth quarter of 2022 from RMB90.5 million for the same period of 2021, primarily due to decreased share-based compensation expenses.

Other income was RMB43.8 million (US$6.4 million) for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with RMB56.3 million for the same period of 2021, primarily due to lower tax refunds and government subsidies.

Operating loss was RMB576.7 million (US$83.6 million) for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with RMB457.3 million for the same period of 2021.

Interest and short-term investments income were RMB101.7 million (US$14.7 million) for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with RMB61.6 million for the same period of 2021, primarily due to increased interest rates.

Net loss attributable to HUYA Inc. was RMB524.4 million (US$76.0 million) for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with RMB312.7 million for the same period of 2021.

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to HUYA Inc., which excludes share-based compensation expenses, impairment loss of investments and loss on equity method investment, net of income taxes, was RMB440.0 million (US$63.8 million) for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with RMB241.7 million for the same period of 2021, which excludes share-based compensation expenses.

Basic and diluted net loss per American depositary share ("ADS") were each RMB2.16 (US$0.31) for the fourth quarter of 2022. Basic and diluted net loss per ADS were each RMB1.31 for the fourth quarter of 2021. Each ADS represents one Class A ordinary share of the Company.

Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ADS were each RMB1.81 (US$0.26) for the fourth quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ADS were each RMB1.01 for the fourth quarter of 2021.

As of December 31, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, short-term deposits, short-term investments and long-term deposits of RMB10,749.2 million (US$1,558.5 million), compared with RMB11,008.2 million as of September 30, 2022.

Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Total net revenues were RMB9,220.5 million (US$1,336.8 million) in fiscal year 2022, compared with RMB11,351.4 million in the prior year.

Live streaming revenues were RMB8,195.9 million (US$1,188.3 million) in fiscal year 2022, compared with RMB10,186.2 million in the prior year, primarily due to lower average spending per paying user and a decreased number of paying users on Huya Live, as the macro and regulatory environment during the year adversely affected the sentiment of the Company's paying users.

Advertising and other revenues were RMB1,024.6 million (US$148.5 million) in fiscal year 2022, compared with RMB1,165.2 million in the prior year, due to soft demand for advertising services resulting from the challenging macro environment.

Cost of revenues decreased by 11.7% to RMB8,609.6 million (US$1,248.3 million) in fiscal year 2022 from RMB9,751.2 million in the prior year, primarily due to decreased revenue sharing fees and content costs, as well as bandwidth costs.

Revenue sharing fees and content costs decreased by 10.0% to RMB7,535.7 million (US$1,092.6 million) in fiscal year 2022 from RMB8,374.6 million in the prior year, primarily due to the decrease in revenue sharing fees associated with declined live streaming revenues, and lower costs related to content creators, partially offset by the increase in spending on e-sports content.

Bandwidth costs decreased by 24.7% to RMB537.2 million (US$77.9 million) in fiscal year 2022 from RMB713.7 million in the prior year, primarily due to improved bandwidth cost management and continued technology enhancement efforts, as well as less overseas bandwidth usage as a result of the strategic adjustment in the Company's overseas business to focus on key markets.

Gross profit was RMB610.9 million (US$88.6 million) in fiscal year 2022, compared with RMB1,600.3 million in the prior year, primarily due to lower revenues and increased content costs related to e-sports content. Gross margin was 6.6% in fiscal year 2022, compared with 14.1% in fiscal year 2021.

Research and development expenses decreased by 16.9% to RMB680.4 million (US$98.6 million) in fiscal year 2022 from RMB818.9 million in the prior year, primarily due to decreased share-based compensation expenses and personnel-related expenses.

Sales and marketing expenses decreased by 36.4% to RMB482.9 million (US$70.0 million) in fiscal year 2022 from RMB759.5 million in the prior year, primarily due to decreased marketing and promotion fees, as well as personnel-related expenses.

General and administrative expenses were RMB320.4 million (US$46.5 million) in fiscal year 2022, compared with RMB326.8 million in the prior year, primarily attributable to decreased share-based compensation expenses.

Other income was RMB166.3 million (US$24.1 million) in fiscal year 2022, compared with RMB274.7 million in the prior year, primarily attributable to lower tax refunds and government subsidies in fiscal year 2022 and realized damages received in the first quarter of 2021 from a favorable outcome in a broadcaster-related lawsuit.

Operating loss was RMB706.5 million (US$102.4 million) in fiscal year 2022, compared with RMB30.2 million in the prior year.

Interest and short-term investments income were RMB298.2 million (US$43.2 million) in fiscal year 2022, compared with RMB247.0 million in the prior year, primarily due to increased interest rates.

Share of loss in equity method investments, net of income taxes was RMB0.5 million (US$0.1 million) in fiscal year 2022, compared with share of income in equity method investments, net of income taxes of RMB379.2 million in the prior year, primarily due to the investment gain related to a disposal of equity investment in the third quarter of 2021, as disclosed in a Form 6-K filed on July 6, 2021.

Net loss attributable to HUYA Inc. was RMB486.7 million (US$70.6 million) in fiscal year 2022, compared with a net income attributable to HUYA Inc. of RMB583.5 million in the prior year.

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to HUYA Inc., which excludes share-based compensation expenses, gain on fair value change of investments, net of income taxes, impairment loss of investments, and loss on equity method investment, net of income taxes was RMB281.4 million (US$40.8 million) in fiscal year 2022, compared with a non-GAAP net income attributable to HUYA Inc. of RMB454.4 million in the prior year, which excludes share-based compensation expenses, gain on fair value change of investments, net of income taxes, and gain arising from disposal of an equity investment, net of income taxes.

Basic and diluted net loss per ADS were each RMB2.02 (US$0.29) in fiscal year 2022. Basic and diluted net income per ADS were RMB2.45 and RMB2.41, respectively, in fiscal year 2021.

Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ADS were each RMB1.17 (US$0.17) in fiscal year 2022. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS were RMB1.91 and RMB1.88, respectively, in fiscal year 2021.

About HUYA Inc.

HUYA Inc. is a leading game live streaming platform in China with a large and active game live streaming community. The Company cooperates with e-sports event organizers, as well as major game developers and publishers, and has developed e-sports live streaming as one of the most popular content genres on its platform. The Company has created an engaged, interactive and immersive community for game enthusiasts of China's young generation. Building on its success in game live streaming, Huya has also extended its content to other entertainment content genres. Huya's open platform also functions as a marketplace for broadcasters and talent agencies to congregate and closely collaborate with the Company.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The unaudited condensed consolidated financial information is prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"), except that the consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity, consolidated statements of cash flows, and the detailed notes have not been presented. Huya uses non-GAAP gross profit (loss), non-GAAP operating (loss) income, non-GAAP net (loss) income attributable to HUYA Inc., non-GAAP net (loss) income attributable to ordinary shareholders, non-GAAP basic and diluted net (loss) income per ordinary shares, and non-GAAP basic and diluted net (loss) income per ADS, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP gross profit (loss) is gross profit (loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses allocated in cost of revenues. Non-GAAP operating (loss) income is operating (loss) income excluding share-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP net (loss) income attributable to HUYA Inc. is net (loss) income attributable to HUYA Inc. excluding share-based compensation expenses, gain on fair value change of investments, net of income taxes, gain arising from disposal of an equity investment, net of income taxes, to the extent applicable, and impairment loss of investments. Non-GAAP net (loss) income attributable to ordinary shareholders is net (loss) income attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses, gain on fair value change of investments, net of income taxes, gain arising from the disposal of an equity investment, net of income taxes, impairment loss of investments, and loss on equity method investment, net of income taxes, to the extent applicable. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net (loss) income per ADS is non-GAAP net (loss) income attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by weighted average number of ADS used in the calculation of non-GAAP basic and diluted net (loss) income per ADS. The Company believes that separate analysis and exclusion of the impact of (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) gain on fair value change of investments, net of income taxes, (iii) gain arising from disposal of an equity investment, net of income taxes, (iv) impairment loss of investments, and (v) loss on equity method investment, net of income taxes, add clarity to the constituent parts of its performance. The Company reviews these non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP financial measures to obtain a better understanding of its operating performance. It uses the non-GAAP financial measures for planning, forecasting and measuring results against the forecast. The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measures represent useful supplemental information for investors and analysts to assess its operating performance without the effect of (i) share-based compensation expenses, which have been and will continue to be significant recurring expenses in its business, and (ii) gain on fair value change of investments, net of income taxes, (iii) gain arising from disposal of an equity investment, net of income taxes, (iv) impairment loss of investments, and (v) loss on equity method investment, net of income taxes, which may recur when there is observable price change in the future. However, the use of non-GAAP financial measures has material limitations as an analytical tool. One of the limitations of using non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not include all items that impact the Company's net (loss) income for the period. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not measured in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similar titled measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider a non-GAAP financial measure in isolation from or as an alternative to the financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "HUYA Inc. Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this announcement.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB6.8972 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on December 30, 2022, in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the Renminbi or U.S. dollars amounts referred to in this announcement could have been or could be converted into U.S. dollars or Renminbi, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Huya's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Huya may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Huya's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Huya's goals and strategies; Huya's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; the expected growth of the game live streaming market; the expectation regarding the rate at which to gain active users, especially paying users; Huya's ability to monetize the user base; Huya's efforts in complying with applicable data privacy and security regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China; the impact of the COVID-19 to Huya's business operations and the economy in China and elsewhere generally; any regulatory developments in laws, regulations, rules, policies or guidelines applicable to Huya; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Huya's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Huya does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

HUYA INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)





As of December 31,

As of December 31,



2021

2022

2022



RMB

RMB

US$













Assets











Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents

1,790,784

655,241

95,001 Restricted cash

55,670

4,050

587 Short-term deposits

8,351,945

9,018,298

1,307,530 Short-term investments

816,331

3,117

452 Accounts receivable, net

88,034

75,898

11,004 Amounts due from related parties, net

148,560

59,702

8,656 Prepayments and other current assets, net

664,945

637,225

92,389













Total current assets

11,916,269

10,453,531

1,515,619













Non-current assets











Long-term deposits

-

1,072,548

155,505 Deferred tax assets

20,245

-

- Investments

608,617

906,215

131,389 Property and equipment, net

79,611

200,893

29,127 Intangible assets, net

83,942

57,810

8,382 Right-of-use assets, net

395,371

345,136

50,040 Prepayments and other non-current assets

150,887

110,874

16,075













Total non-current assets

1,338,673

2,693,476

390,518













Total assets

13,254,942

13,147,007

1,906,137













Liabilities and shareholders' equity











Current liabilities











Accounts payable

12,579

22,517

3,265 Advances from customers and deferred revenue

459,509

445,620

64,609 Income taxes payable

5,944

28,924

4,194 Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities

1,845,452

1,592,455

230,884 Amounts due to related parties

216,128

81,814

11,862 Lease liabilities due within one year

36,473

29,801

4,321













Total current liabilities

2,576,085

2,201,131

319,135













Non-current liabilities











Lease liabilities

45,084

8,617

1,249 Deferred tax liabilities

4,597

20,533

2,977 Deferred revenue

118,975

73,354

10,635













Total non-current liabilities

168,656

102,504

14,861













Total liabilities

2,744,741

2,303,635

333,996















HUYA INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED) (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)





As of December 31,

As of December 31,



2021

2022

2022



RMB

RMB

US$













Shareholders' equity











Class A ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value;

750,000,000 shares authorized as of December

31, 2021 and 2022 respectively; 86,993,764 and

89,401,484 shares issued and outstanding as of

December 31, 2021 and 2022, respectively)

58

60

9 Class B ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value;

200,000,000 shares authorized as of December

31, 2021 and 2022, respectively; 151,076,517

and 150,386,517 shares issued and outstanding

as of December 31, 2021 and 2022

respectively)

99

98

14 Additional paid-in capital

11,764,059

11,922,820

1,728,646 Statutory reserves

122,429

122,429

17,751 Accumulated deficit

(1,300,144)

(1,786,800)

(259,062) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(76,300)

584,765

84,783













Total shareholders' equity

10,510,201

10,843,372

1,572,141













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

13,254,942

13,147,007

1,906,137

HUYA INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)





Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



December 31, 2021

September 30, 2022

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2022



RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$





























Net revenues



























Live streaming

2,612,897

2,017,128

1,975,155

286,371

10,186,204

8,195,907

1,188,295 Advertising and others

195,844

361,416

127,038

18,419

1,165,242

1,024,555

148,547





























Total net revenues

2,808,741

2,378,544

2,102,193

304,790

11,351,446

9,220,462

1,336,842





























Cost of revenues(1)

(2,807,672)

(2,036,191)

(2,386,375)

(345,992)

(9,751,160)

(8,609,594)

(1,248,274)





























Gross profit (loss)

1,069

342,353

(284,182)

(41,202)

1,600,286

610,868

88,568





























Operating expenses(1)



























Research and development expenses

(205,709)

(171,779)

(143,942)

(20,870)

(818,882)

(680,383)

(98,646) Sales and marketing expenses

(218,473)

(124,293)

(113,249)

(16,420)

(759,507)

(482,871)

(70,010) General and administrative expenses

(90,478)

(78,653)

(79,120)

(11,471)

(326,772)

(320,386)

(46,452)





























Total operating expenses

(514,660)

(374,725)

(336,311)

(48,761)

(1,905,161)

(1,483,640)

(215,108)





























Other income, net

56,289

43,949

43,797

6,350

274,704

166,307

24,112





























Operating (loss) income

(457,302)

11,577

(576,696)

(83,613)

(30,171)

(706,465)

(102,428)





























Interest and short-term investments income

61,589

71,703

101,663

14,740

247,009

298,201

43,235 Gain on fair value change of investments

-

-

-

-

44,161

7,602

1,102 Impairment loss of investments

-

-

(55,201)

(8,003)

-

(55,201)

(8,003) Foreign currency exchange gains (losses)

net

89

(3,309)

3,831

555

(1,480)

(2,402)

(348)





























(Loss) income before income tax benefits

(expenses)

(395,624)

79,971

(526,403)

(76,321)

259,519

(458,265)

(66,442)





























Income tax benefits (expenses)

83,051

(19,593)

2,418

351

(55,227)

(27,871)

(4,041)





























(Loss) income before share of (loss) income

in equity method investments, net of

income taxes

(312,573)

60,378

(523,985)

(75,970)

204,292

(486,136)

(70,483)





























Share of (loss) income in equity method

investments, net of income taxes

(96)

45

(414)

(60)

379,207

(520)

(76)





























Net (loss) income attributable to HUYA Inc.

(312,669)

60,423

(524,399)

(76,030)

583,499

(486,656)

(70,559)





























Net (loss) income attributable to ordinary

shareholders

(312,669)

60,423

(524,399)

(76,030)

583,499

(486,656)

(70,559)































HUYA INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (CONTINUED) (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)





Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



December 31, 2021

September 30, 2022

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2022



RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$





























Net (loss) income per ADS*



























—Basic

(1.31)

0.25

(2.16)

(0.31)

2.45

(2.02)

(0.29) —Diluted

(1.31)

0.25

(2.16)

(0.31)

2.41

(2.02)

(0.29) Net (loss) income per ordinary share



























—Basic

(1.31)

0.25

(2.16)

(0.31)

2.45

(2.02)

(0.29) —Diluted

(1.31)

0.25

(2.16)

(0.31)

2.41

(2.02)

(0.29)





























Weighted average number of ADS used in

calculating net (loss) income per ADS



























—Basic

239,233,239

242,117,367

242,506,902

242,506,902

238,198,117

241,437,842

241,437,842 —Diluted

239,233,239

242,287,157

242,506,902

242,506,902

241,790,445

241,437,842

241,437,842

* Each ADS represents one Class A ordinary share.

(1) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:













Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



December 31, 2021

September 30, 2022

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2022



RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$





























Cost of revenues

15,156

9,054

6,122

888

56,629

31,955

4,633 Research and development expenses

31,629

22,289

14,427

2,092

135,316

67,242

9,749 Sales and marketing expenses

2,245

1,507

1,077

156

8,318

4,477

649 General and administrative expenses

21,968

12,813

7,200

1,044

89,442

52,804

7,656

HUYA INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)





Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



December 31, 2021

September 30, 2022

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2022



RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$





























Gross profit (loss)

1,069

342,353

(284,182)

(41,202)

1,600,286

610,868

88,568 Share-based compensation expenses allocated

in cost of revenues

15,156

9,054

6,122

888

56,629

31,955

4,633





























Non-GAAP gross profit (loss)

16,225

351,407

(278,060)

(40,314)

1,656,915

642,823

93,201





























Operating (loss) income

(457,302)

11,577

(576,696)

(83,613)

(30,171)

(706,465)

(102,428) Share-based compensation expenses

70,998

45,663

28,826

4,180

289,705

156,478

22,687





























Non-GAAP operating (loss) income

(386,304)

57,240

(547,870)

(79,433)

259,534

(549,987)

(79,741)





























Net (loss) income attributable to HUYA Inc.

(312,669)

60,423

(524,399)

(76,030)

583,499

(486,656)

(70,559) Gain on fair value change of investments, net of income taxes

-

-

-

-

(40,130)

(6,842)

(992) Gain arising from disposal of an equity investment, net of income taxes

-

-

-

-

(378,679)

-

- Impairment loss of investments

-

-

55,201

8,003

-

55,201

8,003 Loss on equity method investment, net of

income taxes

-

-

414

60

-

414

60 Share-based compensation expenses

70,998

45,663

28,826

4,180

289,705

156,478

22,687





























Non-GAAP net (loss) income attributable to

HUYA Inc.

(241,671)

106,086

(439,958)

(63,787)

454,395

(281,405)

(40,801)





























Net (loss) income attributable to ordinary

shareholders

(312,669)

60,423

(524,399)

(76,030)

583,499

(486,656)

(70,559) Gain on fair value change of investments, net of income taxes

-

-

-

-

(40,130)

(6,842)

(992) Gain arising from disposal of an equity investment, net of income taxes

-

-

-

-

(378,679)

-

- Impairment loss of investments

-

-

55,201

8,003

-

55,201

8,003 Loss on equity method investment, net of

income taxes

-

-

414

60

-

414

60 Share-based compensation expenses

70,998

45,663

28,826

4,180

289,705

156,478

22,687





























Non-GAAP net (loss) income attributable to

ordinary shareholders

(241,671)

106,086

(439,958)

(63,787)

454,395

(281,405)

(40,801)





























Non-GAAP net (loss) income per ordinary

share



























—Basic

(1.01)

0.44

(1.81)

(0.26)

1.91

(1.17)

(0.17) —Diluted

(1.01)

0.44

(1.81)

(0.26)

1.88

(1.17)

(0.17)





























Non-GAAP net (loss) income per ADS



























—Basic

(1.01)

0.44

(1.81)

(0.26)

1.91

(1.17)

(0.17) —Diluted

(1.01)

0.44

(1.81)

(0.26)

1.88

(1.17)

(0.17)





























Weighted average number of ADS used in

calculating Non-GAAP net (loss)

income per ADS



























—Basic

239,233,239

242,117,367

242,506,902

242,506,902

238,198,117

241,437,842

241,437,842 —Diluted

239,233,239

242,287,157

242,506,902

242,506,902

241,790,445

241,437,842

241,437,842

