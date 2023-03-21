Tenstorrent announces Olof Johansson as Vice President of O.S. and Infrastructure Software

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenstorrent is pleased to announce that Olof Johansson is joining the company as its Vice President of Operating Systems and Infrastructure Software. Johansson is a well-known leader with deep expertise in Linux, ARM, open source software, and leading the design of innovative software stacks.

Olof Johansson (PRNewswire)

"Olof was one of the first people I called when I joined Tenstorrent and I am excited we have him on-board," said Tenstorrent CEO Jim Keller. "He is one of the most hands-on executives I've ever worked with and will drive the development of both our software strategy and the software stacks themselves."

"Olof is a proven winner who is known for getting things done," said President and CTO Ljubisa Bajic. "His distinction in the software industry and his expertise in building accomplished teams will help us continue to grow our software team with top talent."

"The industry momentum around RISC-V is really growing, and Tenstorrent's RISC-V CPU and chiplet roadmap is extremely impressive," said Johansson. "I am looking forward to delivering the software that our customers and partners need to produce outstanding system products."

Prior to joining Tenstorrent, Johansson led the software teams in Meta's Infrastructure Hardware group, including ASIC FW/SW, OpenBMC and server enablement. Before that, he worked with Jim Keller at Tesla on the software platform for Tesla's Autopilot silicon, on Chrome OS at Google, and in software roles at Agnilux, Apple, PA Semi and IBM. He has been a lead SoC maintainer in the Linux community for over a decade, coordinating and guiding the platform contributions from the industry ARM vendors, and has served on the Linux Foundation TAB, Zephyr project board and TSC. He was born in Skellefteå, Sweden and holds a M.Sc in Computer Science and Engineering from Luleå University of Technology.

About Tenstorrent:

Tenstorrent is a next-generation computing company that builds computers for AI. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with U.S. offices in Austin, Texas, and Silicon Valley, and global offices in Belgrade and Bangalore, Tenstorrent brings together experts in the field of computer architecture, ASIC design, advanced systems, and neural network compilers. Tenstorrent is backed by Eclipse Ventures and Real Ventures, among others. Engineers passionate about building computers for AI should visit Tentorrent's careers page on its website.

