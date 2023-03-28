Tillamook® Cream Cheese Spreads Just Taste Better*

Try them for free when Tillamook takes over iconic bagel shops nationwide, for one day only

TILLAMOOK, Ore., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA), we believe our cream cheese spreads are the best-tasting option out there. But that's just our humble opinion (based on a century of dairy-making expertise and a whole bunch of international awards), and our lawyers told us we had to be clear about that.*

That said, we're so convinced that bagel and cream cheese lovers everywhere will agree with us that we're inviting you to try our spreads. Free. For one day only on Wednesday, March 29, Tillamook will take over four iconic bagel shops across the country. Get the details on the Tillamook Taste-Over events at BetterCreamCheese.com, or read on…

Made with no gums and no fillers, Tillamook Cream Cheese Spreads are thick and creamy, with bold, cream cheesy flavor. Our spreads are also made without artificial preservatives and artificial flavors. Did we mention we only use ingredients that you can pronounce? In fact, our Original flavor cream cheese spread is made with just four ingredients: cultured pasteurized milk and cream, whey protein concentrate, skim milk and salt. It's that simple, which is why it's so simple to see why our spreads are the best.*

*(Pesky legal disclaimer again – that's just our opinion, but it might have something to do with why Tillamook Cream Cheese Spreads are the fastest-growing soft cream cheeses in the country, out-pacing Philadelphia®, Kite Hill®, and private-label brands.1 Just sayin'.)

Bring on the bold!

At Tillamook Taste-Over events, breakfast lovers will be greeted with the opportunity to sample all five Tillamook Cream Cheese Spread flavors, and the option to swap their usual spread for a free bagel with Tillamook Cream Cheese Spread.

Tillamook Taste-Overs will take place on March 29 at each of the following locations:

Zucker's Bagels Bryant Park in New York City at 1065 6 th Avenue from 8am to Noon ET inat 1065 6Avenue from

Philadelphia at 1700 Samson Street (Rittenhouse Square) from 8am to Noon ET Kismet Bagels inat 1700 Samson Street (Rittenhouse Square) from

Charleston at 43 Cannon Street from 8am to Noon ET Holey City Bagels inat 43 Cannon Street from

Sacramento at 730 K . Street from 9am to 1pm PT Solomon's inat. Street from

"When the team at Tillamook asked us about taking over our bagel shop for the day, it was easy for us to say yes!" said Jacob and Alexandra Cohen, Founders of Philadelphia's Kismet Bagels. "We're all about using the best possible ingredients in our bagels. And Tillamook is one of our favorite cheese brands, so we knew their cream cheese spreads were going to be amazing. Although we typically make our own cream cheese spreads in-house, with Tillamook disrupting the cream cheese aisles in stores, we were glad to partner with them. The bold flavors from Tillamook are a delicious match with our crunchy on the outside, fluffy on the inside bagels…if we do say so ourselves!"

We got your bagel covered. Literally.

Bagel and cream cheese fans who can't make it on March 29 can visit BetterCreamCheese.com to download a buy-one-get-one coupon for Tillamook Cream Cheese Spread to use at their local grocery retailer. Tillamook is also offering free shipping on all orders that include cream cheese spread at Shop.Tillamook.com through April 30.

"Yes. A lot of brands can say their stuff tastes better than the other guys. But really, that decision comes down to the real experts – the consumers," said Kate Boltin, Vice President, Brand Marketing, TCCA. "So, we are excited to create this opportunity for bagel and cream cheese fans to try us out and we're even more excited for them to share with us what they think. We think they'll find that our cream cheese spreads taste the way cream cheese should taste."

Step-up your spread!

Tillamook Cream Cheese Spreads are available now in five bold flavors: Original, Seriously Strawberry, Very Veggie, Chive & Onion and Jalapeño Honey. Judges at national cheese contests love our spreads too, with Seriously Strawberry taking top honors in the Spreadable Natural Cheese Category at the U.S. Championship Cheese Contest this year, and Chive & Onion and Very Veggie receiving Gold Awards at the International Cheese and Dairy Awards in 2022.

Tillamook Cream Cheese Spreads are available across the country at Kroger, Albertsons, Safeway and many other grocery stores. Find Tillamook Cream Cheese Spreads at a store near you at Tillamook.com/where-to-buy or shop online at Shop.Tillamook.com.

1 % sales increase, Soft Cream Cheese, Brands >$10K in sales, Total US, Latest 52 Weeks ending 2-26-23, IRI POS.

About Tillamook County Creamery Association

Founded in 1909 as a farmer-owned cooperative, Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) recently achieved the distinction as a Certified B Corporation® (B Corp™) and prides itself on its commitment to bringing to market the most consistent, best tasting, highest quality dairy products made in the most natural way possible. Guided by the belief that everyone deserves real food that makes them feel good every day, Tillamook® produces internationally recognized, award-winning cheese as well as exceptional ice cream, butter, cream cheese spreads, yogurt, and sour cream, made with unwavering values that never sacrifice or compromise quality for profit. TCCA is owned by a group of farming families, primarily based in Tillamook County, Oregon. TCCA operates production facilities in Tillamook and Boardman, Oregon and employs more than 900 people throughout the state. The Tillamook Creamery is the largest tourist attraction on the coast of Oregon and one of the most popular in the state, attracting more than one million visitors each year. For more information on TCCA and Tillamook, visit Tillamook.com.

