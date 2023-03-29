The American Endowment Foundation (AEF) Board of Directors today announced Mr. Ron Ransom as the organization's new CEO.

HUDSON, Ohio, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Endowment Foundation (AEF) Board of Directors today announced Mr. Ron Ransom as the organization's new Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Ransom succeeds Interim President Steve Jones as the head of the largest leading donor advised fund (DAF) sponsor in the United States.

Founded in 1993, AEF is an IRS-recognized public charity. The organization's assets have grown to over $6 billion while contributing over $990 million in grants to other charities in 2022 alone. AEF collaborates with donors and their wealth, legal, and tax advisors in all fifty states.

Mr. Ransom brings nearly three decades of leadership and transformational strategy experience in the financial services industry to AEF. Before joining AEF, Mr. Ransom served as the Chief Business Development Officer and Group Head of ESG for Envestnet, Inc., a financial technology corporation based outside of Philadelphia, PA. Before Envestnet, Inc., Mr. Ransom served in leadership positions at Nationwide Financial, UBS, and Bank of America.

AEF Board Chair Joseph Betro stated, "We are very excited for Ron to join the organization as the Chief Executive Officer. Ron brings extensive executive leadership experience to the American Endowment Foundation, and I am certain he will serve as a genuine thought leader for the executive management team. For over two decades, Ron has successfully developed business strategies within the financial services industry, enabling individuals and families to achieve their philanthropic and financial goals. AEF is privileged to have Ron as CEO as we continue to experience tremendous growth and deliver best-in-class service to our donors and their trusted advisors."

About American Endowment Foundation (AEF):

Founded in 1993, AEF is the nation's largest independent donor advised fund program. Headquartered in Hudson, OH, AEF works collaboratively with donors and their trusted financial advisors to achieve donors' philanthropic goals by providing highly personalized service and flexibility in accepting different types of simple and complex assets.

