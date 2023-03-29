BBB Accredited Business
A REVOLUTIONARY, INDUSTRY-LEADING MEDICAL DEVICE THAT WILL CHANGE THE HEALTHCARE INDUSTRY

Published: Mar. 29, 2023

Visit www.safelycoveredmedical.com for contact details, articles, photos, and company bio.

LOS ANGELES, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Safely Covered announced the launch of its newest product, its PTSS patent device, a new cover, designed for CT and MRI procedures. This revolutionary product is designed to prevent the spread of hospital acquired infections and other nosocomial infections.

The Southern California medical device company has spent 17 years developing its innovative and unique safety patent for MRI and CT scan straps. Safely Covered understands the demand for this innovative product, which is why it is available for healthcare providers within the United States.

"The transmission of nosocomial infections demonstrate why there is a high demand for disinfection. However, hygiene procedures can vary based on public or private radiology departments," says medical professionals.

According to the National Library of Medicine, "Disinfection and sterilization in hospitals, is of increasing concern." Nosocomial infections often occur within the first 48 hours of admission and are "associated with morbidity, mortality, and increased financial burden." According to Science Direct, "Due to the over use of the germicides in disinfectants, bacteria's and viruses will mutate and become immune or resistant to the current products that are being used to date.

Safely Covered's new medical products includes the following features and benefits:

  • Disposable Medical Covers
  • Total Protection for Patient, Eliminating Infection Through Patient Contact
  • Minimizing The Need for Sanitization

To learn more about the PTSS device and for purchasing, visit www.safelycoveredmedical.com

About Safely Covered: Safely Covered is a medical company, created by medical professionals, who value medical standards and industry forwarding innovation for patent medical products.

Contact: Takara M. Carter, MA.ECW, MPR
TMC Media
Email: tmcmedia@writluxe.org
Ph: 615-764-9705

Safely Covered PTSS disposable safety strap covers for MRIs, CT Scans, and X-ray procedures.
Safely Covered PTSS disposable safety strap covers for MRIs, CT Scans, and X-ray procedures.(PRNewswire)

