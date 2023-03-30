Fanatics Collectibles, MLB, MLB Players Inc. Unveil First-Ever Memorabilia Patch Created Specifically for Trading Cards

Beginning Opening Day, Every Major League Player Making Their Debut Will Wear MLB Debut Patch on Their Uniform

NEW YORK, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Fanatics Collectibles, the trading cards and collectibles division of Fanatics, and Topps, its cornerstone sports trading card brand, unveiled MLB Debut Patches, the first-ever memorabilia made in partnership with a professional sports league specifically for inclusion on trading cards. Created in partnership with Major League Baseball (MLB) and MLB Players Inc., the business arm of the Major League Baseball Players Association, all players making their MLB debut this season will have the Debut Patch worn on their jersey. After appearing in their first game, the patch will be authenticated under the auspices of the MLB Authentication Program and then placed directly onto their rookie card in a future Topps set.

"Debut Patches represent one of the first steps that Fanatics Collectibles is taking to bring the players and leagues closer to the products, and ultimately fans," said Mike Mahan, CEO, Fanatics Collectibles. "As a trusted partner of the league and players association, we are honored to partner closely with MLB and MLB Players Inc., to create this innovative, first-of-its kind program, and are committed to continue developing unique experiences for all fans and collectors."

When a rookie is called up to the Majors for the first time, the Debut Patch will be placed on their jersey. Following the game in which he sees action for the first time, the patch will be removed, secured and authenticated under the auspices of the MLB Authentication Program for inclusion in an upcoming Topps product.

"A Major League player's debut day is a cause for great celebration and the culmination of many years of hard work," said Commissioner of Baseball Robert D. Manfred, Jr. "Topps has been a great partner to Baseball for decades, and I think this particular initiative is crucial to the development of deeper fan engagement."

"For a Player there is no bigger moment than the first time they step onto a field for their Major League debut," MLBPA Executive Director Tony Clark said. "The Debut Patch is one way to capture the timeless nature of this moment and provide fans the opportunity to be part of it by collecting a Player worn item."

With MLB Debut Patches, fans will be able to collect and connect with the most important moments in players' careers. The first-ever MLB Debut Patches will make an appearance on baseball fields around the country on Opening Day, and throughout the entire MLB season as players make their debuts.

About Fanatics Collectibles

Fanatics Collectibles is a new model and vision for the hobby fundamentally changing the experience for current and future collectors, leagues, and players across many professional and college sports. The organization secured long-term, exclusive rights to design, manufacture and distribute trading cards for several sports properties, including MLB, MLBPA, NBA, NBPA and NFLPA. In January 2022, Fanatics Collectibles announced the acquisition of Topps, establishing the preeminent licensed trading card brand as the cornerstone of Fanatics' trading cards and collectibles business and jumpstarted its MLB and MLBPA rights to design, manufacture and distribute trading cards.

About Topps

Founded in 1938, The Topps Company, Inc. is part of Fanatics Collectibles, the physical and digital trading cards and collectibles company within the Fanatics. Topps entertains and delights consumers through a diversified, engaging, multi-platform product portfolio spanning sports and entertainment that includes physical and digital collectibles, trading cards, trading card games, sticker and album collections, memorabilia and curated experiential events. Featured properties include Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer, UEFA Champions League, Bundesliga, National Hockey League, Formula 1, Star Wars, Garbage Pail Kids®, and more.

About Major League Baseball

Major League Baseball (MLB) is the most historic professional sports league in the United States and consists of 30 member clubs in the U.S. and Canada, representing the highest level of professional baseball. Led by Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr., MLB remains committed to making an impact in the communities of the U.S., Canada and throughout the world, perpetuating the sport's larger role in society and permeating every facet of baseball's business, marketing, community relations and social responsibility endeavors. MLB currently features record levels of competitive balance, continues to expand its global reach through programming and content to fans all over the world, and registered records in games and minutes watched last season on MLB.TV. With the continued success of MLB Network and MLB digital platforms, MLB continues to find innovative ways for its fans to enjoy America's National Pastime and a truly global game. For more information on Major League Baseball, visit www.MLB.com.

About MLB Players Inc.

MLB Players Inc. is the business arm of the Major League Baseball Players Association. The MLBPA (www.MLBPLAYERS.com) is the collective bargaining representative for all professional baseball players of the 30 Major League Baseball teams and serves as the exclusive group licensing agent for commercial and licensing activities involving active MLB players. On behalf of its members, it operates the Players Choice licensing program and the Players Choice Awards, which benefit the needy through the Major League Baseball Players Trust, a charitable foundation established and run entirely by MLB players. Follow @MLBPlayersInc on Instagram and Twitter.

