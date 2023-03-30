TradePort Logistics, LLC Establishes Norfolk Presence

SAVANNAH, Ga., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TradePort Logistics, LLC, (TPL) a Savannah, GA based logistics services provider announced today that they have expanded into The Port of Virginia® by leasing a 335,000sf warehouse in the Norfolk area.

Virginia will be the third port where TradePort has operations, after Savannah and Charleston, SC. The operation will service the transloading and distribution needs of its Mid-Atlantic customers; the facility is located within close proximity to the port's two primary container terminals.

"Virginia offers a prime location on the Eastern Seaboard and these modern terminals deliver premier service to shippers," said George Powers, President & CEO of TradePort. "We look forward to partnering with them to attract and service many shippers."

Powers said, "TradePort has plans to follow this expansion with the construction of a purpose-built transload facility near The Port of Virginia in the coming months. The transload facility will offer 150 doors of transload capacity with 1,000 trailer parking spots."

"TradePort specializes in transloading for large retailers," added John Edwards, TradePort COO, "and we operate transload facilities in both Savannah and Charleston. Augmenting our large transload ability is our proprietary Transload WMS, designed specifically for transloading services."

"TradePort's strategic decision to locate to the Norfolk region holds real value for the company and The Port of Virginia," said Stephen A. Edwards, CEO and executive director of the Virginia Port Authority. "For the port, having this operation a short distance from our two primary container terminals gives the region's transload capacity an important boost and helps TradePort's customers capitalize on the efficiency, growth and global reach of our port. We are excited about the opportunities of having this new neighbor and partner and are looking forward to a collaborative and productive relationship."

In Savannah, TPL offers 320 doors of transload capacity with over 2,000 trailer parking spots. In Charleston, TPL has 370 doors of transload capacity and over 1,400 trailer spots. In addition to the new warehouse in Virginia, TPL also offers storage services in their 300,000sf warehouse in Savannah.

TradePort Transportaion, LLC, the company's port drayage entity, and TradePort Freight Brokers, LLC, the regional & long haul transportation offering, round out the company's suite of logistics and transportation services.

TradePort was started by George Powers and John Edwards, both previously with APS, in 2017 to serve the unmet transloading needs of many former customers. Starting in Savannah in a purpose-built transload facility that they designed from years of experience, TPL has now expanded to two additional ports, giving them a premier footprint to handle the surge of retail imports in the Mid and South Atlantic Regions.

