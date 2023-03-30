Trimble Launches First Industry Dwell Time Metrics for Fleet Management

Metrics Help Improve Delivery, Scheduling and Driver Utilization

WESTMINSTER, Colo., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) announced today that Trimble Fleet Manager, provided as part of its Mobility telematics portfolio, is now the first back-office fleet management solution to offer industry-specific average dwell time metrics. This data empowers fleets to make better planning decisions, improve service level agreement (SLA) adherence and utilize their assets and drivers more efficiently.

Powered by the Trimble Transportation Cloud, Trimble's Connected Locations workflow makes this dwell time data directly available within Trimble Fleet Manager, providing driver managers access to actionable information to more effectively manage trips and plan arrival times for their drivers.

"This Connected Locations integration with Trimble Fleet Manager significantly enhances our customers' ability to manage their fleets," said Ron Bisio, senior vice president, Trimble. "Fleets can't get this level of precise commercial location data anywhere else, and by leveraging the Trimble Transportation Cloud, we're helping solve challenges around inefficient delivery, scheduling and driver utilization."

Prior to Trimble's development of Connected Locations, there has not been a source capable of providing industry average dwell time metrics using precise polygonal geofences for pick-up and drop-off locations. This can result in drivers experiencing unexpected delays while waiting to be loaded or unloaded. By combining anonymized live and historical GPS data streams with its millions of geofenced locations, Trimble is bridging the gap to address this disconnect between fleets and their customers, providing transparency around facility dwell times.

In January 2023, Trimble's Engage Lane launched a similar Connected Locations integration, becoming the first freight procurement solution to provide transparency into industry average dwell time metrics within a bid workflow. The integration of dwell time metrics into Trimble Fleet Manager expands the use for Connected Locations, providing a new solution to the industry's previous lack of dwell time standards and further strengthens Trimble's position as a leading provider of transportation industry data.

To learn more about Trimble Fleet Manager and how to incorporate dwell time data for visibility and equipment tracking operations, visit: https://transportation.trimble.com/products/fleet-manager .

About Trimble Transportation

Trimble Transportation is transforming the global supply chain through intelligent, connected technology and workflows that are rooted in industry standard commercial maps and data. At the intersection of the physical and digital worlds, Trimble Transportation offers SaaS, web, mobile and installed solutions that improve efficiency, promote safety, optimize utilization, and enable collaboration. From planning to delivery, we deliver on our promise to provide cutting edge procurement, transportation management, mapping, routing, dispatch, navigation, location, fleet management, ELD compliance and asset maintenance solutions. For more information, visit: transportation.trimble.com .

About Trimble

Trimble is an industrial technology company transforming the way the world works by delivering solutions that enable our customers to thrive. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics connect the digital and physical worlds to improve productivity, quality, safety, transparency and sustainability. From purpose-built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble is transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

