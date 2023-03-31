New Chief Marketing Officer with Bold Growth Agenda Joins HiBob

Award-winning marketer and diversity, equity, and inclusion advocate Sarah Reynolds joins the HR tech disruptor to scale mid-market business through powerful storytelling and go-to-market excellence.

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBob , the company behind Bob, the HR platform transforming how organizations operate in the modern world of work, is delighted to announce the appointment of accomplished SaaS marketing expert Sarah Reynolds (they/them) to Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). A veteran of the HR software market, Sarah will bring their deep industry knowledge, passion for storytelling, and keen eye for performance insights to bear in scaling HiBob's global reach, building on the company's reputation for next-generation HR technology. They will also maintain a steely focus on continuous innovation, and customer outcomes to drive go-to-market excellence and grow its footprint in the mid-market.

HiBob Hires New CMO Sarah Reynolds (PRNewswire)

A proud advocate for inclusive, people-centric growth strategies, Sarah has a strong track record of delivering transformative results. Prior to joining HiBob, Sarah was Chief Marketing Officer at Udacity, where they led global brand, marketing, and communications across the Company's consumer, enterprise, and government go-to-market motions. Previously, they were Head of Commercial Marketing at PTC, where they focused on pipeline generation, value-driven messaging, marketing operations excellence, team culture, and talent development, and Vice President of Marketing at Salary.com, where they oversaw global marketing.

"A great CMO is an alchemist: blending brand and marketing with strategy and growth. I believe we found this quality in Sarah and I'm so happy to welcome them to the HiBob village. I'm excited about the future and look forward to seeing the effects that their vision and in-depth understanding of the B2B and HR marketing landscapes will bring to HiBob's growth," said CEO and Co-Founder of HiBob, Ronni Zehavi.

"I am thrilled to join HiBob, a company I have long admired for their innovative product, groundswell of customer support, and deep commitment to company culture," said Sarah.

"HiBob is on a mission to transform how organizations operate in the modern world of work, and I see a tremendous opportunity for us to help bring new stories and fresh perspectives to life in the HR market. From experience, I've seen how empowering HR leaders to drive organizational change can unlock truly transformational outcomes for organizations. They are charged with managing through uncertainty, engaging remote and hybrid teams, and pushing DEI&B strategies forward even in the face of challenging circumstances. Yet so often, they work behind the scenes, rather than from a well-deserved place in the spotlight. I am excited for the opportunity to drive growth and scale at HiBob, and look forward to partnering with our customers to shine a light on new insights, best practices, and ways of making an impact on organizations as we navigate the future of work together."

About HiBob

HiBob is on a mission to transform how organizations operate in the modern world of work with its HR platform 'Bob'. Leading the way for the future workplace, Bob offers resilient, agile technology that wraps all the complexities of HR processes into a game changing, user-friendly tool that touches every employee across the business.

Since 2015, trusted and empowered 'Bobbers' from around the world have brought their authentic selves to work, inspired to build the exceptional HR systems that will revolutionize the work experience for HR professionals, managers, and employees. Agile and adaptable, HiBob innovates through continuous learning loops to produce seismic cultural shifts for companies with dynamic, distributed workforces.

HiBob is used by more than 3000 multinational companies - including Cazoo, The&Partnerhsip, Monzo, Happy Socks, Fiverr, and VaynerMedia. Organizations using Bob are able to accelerate hiring, retain the best talent, upskill and elevate employee engagement.

For more information about HiBob, visit www.hibob.com.

