Sanctuary Wealth Launches 'Friends of Sanctuary' Podcast

Inaugural episode features Chief Investment Strategist Mary Ann Bartels in conversation with Franklin Templeton President and CEO Jenny Johnson

INDIANAPOLIS, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Wealth (Sanctuary), home to the next generation of elite advisors, announces the launch of its monthly podcast, "Friends of Sanctuary," which will feature conversations between Sanctuary executives and industry opinion leaders exploring financial services trends, market moves, and the future of the independent advisor space. The podcast is available to listeners on YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts.

(PRNewsfoto/Sanctuary Wealth) (PRNewswire)

"Sanctuary has been a catalyst for change in the RIA marketplace, and we believe our extensive knowledge, deep experience, and unique perspective can further drive conversations in the industry," said Adam Malamed, CEO of Sanctuary Wealth. "'Friends of Sanctuary' is an opportunity for listeners to hear from top business leaders who are shaping the future of wealth management."

In the inaugural episode, Sanctuary's Chief Investment Strategist, Mary Ann Bartels, sits down with Jenny Johnson, President and CEO of Franklin Templeton. During their conversation, Mary Ann and Jenny discuss how the industry has shifted since they started their careers, the importance of diversity in the boardroom and why introducing more women into decision-making opportunities will help businesses succeed.

"As this year's Women's History Month comes to a close, our first 'Friends of Sanctuary' conversation with Jenny allows listeners to learn more about this accomplished industry leader, as we discuss topics such as the importance of having mentors and sponsors," said Mary Ann Bartels, Chief Investment Strategist of Sanctuary Wealth. "This episode gives listeners a taste of the timely topics we will explore on our podcast. We have an impressive pipeline of industry leaders joining the show in the coming months to continue these meaningful conversations. Stay tuned!"

Bartels is an award-winning strategist who has spent 40 years on Wall Street analyzing and communicating trends in the economy and the markets. She has held strategist roles at Merrill Lynch and Bank of America and was a portfolio manager at Zweig-Avatar and Batterymarch.

"It was an honor to participate in the first installment on the 'Friends of Sanctuary' podcast alongside Mary Ann, who has such a unique perspective on the industry," said Jenny Johnson, President and CEO of Franklin Templeton. "I admire the work Sanctuary is doing on behalf of advisors who choose to go independent with their practices. I'm looking forward to listening to future episodes!"

To learn more about the "Friends of Sanctuary" podcast, please visit www.sanctuarywealth.com and find the podcast available on YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts.

About Sanctuary Wealth

Sanctuary Wealth (sanctuarywealth.com/) is the advanced platform for the next generation of elite advisors, who have the entrepreneurial spirit to build and own their own practices and desire the freedom to deliver the tailored service their clients deserve. Sanctuary Wealth's ecosystem of partnered independence provides a complete technology and operations platform, as well as support from a community of like-minded advisors and the resources of invaluable affiliated businesses. Currently, the Sanctuary Wealth network includes partner firms in 28 states across the country with approximately $25 billion in assets under advisement. Sanctuary Wealth includes the fully owned subsidiaries; Sanctuary Advisors LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser, Sanctuary Securities, Inc. a FINRA member broker-dealer as well as Sanctuary Alternative Holdings, Sanctuary Asset Management, Sanctuary Insurance Solutions, Sanctuary Global, and Sanctuary Global Family Office.

CONTACT: Michaela Morales

JConnelly

973 224 7152

mmorales@jconnelly.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sanctuary Wealth