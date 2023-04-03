PetSmart Hosts "Treats Members Month" Rewarding Loyal and Active Members Throughout April

Treats Rewards members get exclusive storewide deals, perks and giveaways

PHOENIX, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of PetSmart's Treats Rewards program, the leading pet retailer is hosting its first-ever Treats Members Month in April to delight and reward loyal pets and pet parents. Every week, members will receive new offers for their pets, be able to earn bonus points on dozens of items, have the opportunity to enter the Treats Super Giveaway* for a chance to win 1 million Treats points and more.

"Pet parents give so much to their pets and we want to ensure Treats members feel the love, too," said Will Smith, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at PetSmart. "All year we reward and engage our most loyal customers through early access to exciting launches, events and deals, but Treats Members Month is our biggest celebration of pets and pet parents ever. It's an important moment for us to connect with and deliver value to pet parents, living up to our 'Anything for Pets' promise."

Treats Members Month will mark the largest celebration of Treats Rewards members yet. Throughout April, members will receive weekly bonus deals and surprises with more than 25 exclusive benefits and offers, including some available all month long:

Enter the Treats Super Giveaway for a chance to win 1 million Treats points

2x Treats points on donations made to PetSmart Charities**

3x Treats points on all services including Grooming, Training, Day Camp and PetsHotel**

Spend $50+ with Afterpay and get 3,000 Treats points**

Purchase $100+ in gift cards and receive a $10 receipt bounce back coupon to use later**

ᵻ A free, fully customizable hardcover photo book from Mixbook to capture memories of pets

More details on Treats Members Month can be found at www.petsmart.com/treatsmembersmonth.

Every day, the free Treats Rewards program allows customers to receive points for each dollar spent in store, online and on pet services that can be redeemed for discounts on any product or service. The program also offers exclusive, member-only deals and discounts, free shipping on select orders over $49 and more.

For more information on how Treats members always get more and to join, visit www.petsmart.com/treats-rewards.

* No purchase necessary. Treats Members 18+/age of majority. Ends 04/30. Prizes: 1x 1,000,000 rewards points, 10x 100,000 rewards points. Odds depend on # of entries. Math skill test required in Canada. Rules & Eligibility: https://m.cmpgn.page/jZRXKg

** Terms apply, see www.petsmart.com/treatsmembersmonth or a store associate for details.

ᵻTaxes and shipping not included. Terms apply. See mixbook.com/petsmart or store associate for details.

About PetSmart

PetSmart LLC is the leading pet retailer offering products, services and solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets and we believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection, PetSmart's passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their pets so together they can live more fulfilled lives. This vision impacts everything we do for our customers, the way we support our associates and how we give back to our communities.

PetSmart operates approximately 1,660 pet stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, as well as more than 200 in-store PetSmart PetsHotel® dog and cat boarding facilities. We provide a broad range of competitively priced pet food and products, as well as services such as dog training, pet grooming, pet boarding, PetSmart Doggie Day Camp™ and pet adoption.

PetSmart, PetSmart Charities® and PetSmart Charities® of Canada work with nearly 4,000 animal welfare organizations to bring adoptable pets into stores so they have the best chance possible of finding a forever home.

Through this in-store adoption program and other signature events, PetSmart has facilitated over 10 million adoptions, more than any other brick-and-mortar organization.

