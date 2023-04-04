BayCare Selects Philip Minden as New St. Joseph's Hospital President

CLEARWATER, Fla., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BayCare announced today that St. Joseph's Hospital-South President Philip Minden has been promoted to president of St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa, effective immediately. Minden will continue to oversee the hospital in Riverview during the national search for his replacement.

Phil Minden now serves as president of St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa and St. Joseph's Hospital-South in Riverview. (PRNewswire)

Minden now leads operations and implements strategic initiatives for BayCare's largest hospital and only trauma center.

With 19 years of leadership experience, Minden is well equipped to lead day to day operations and implement strategic initiatives for BayCare's largest hospital and only trauma center. Under his leadership, SJHS earned national recognition for high quality care and rapid performance improvement. The hospital also expanded significantly, with construction of a new six story patient tower; 10 surgical suites; emergency department expansion from 30 to 55 beds including a new pediatric emergency department; and a new observation unit, neonatal intensive care unit and cardiac interventional radiology lab.

Phil has been part of BayCare since 2016 when the health system acquired Bartow Regional Hospital where he was serving as president and remained until taking the helm of SJHS in January 2019. He has led several hospitals in the Tampa Bay region since 2008 and he participates in many local foundations, chambers and committees. Phil serves as an active board member of the Hillsborough Community College Foundation, Bay Area Linen Company and Riverview Chamber of Commerce. He is passionate about educating our community regarding prevention and making connections through charity.

"I am proud to see Phil's continued success within BayCare and look forward to the energy and expertise he is bringing to our team in Tampa," said Kimberly Guy, co-chief operating officer of BayCare. "We're very fortunate to have this level of talent already here in our health system."

Minden is a native of Fort Smith, Arkansas and earned his Bachelor of Natural Science degree from Saint Gregory's University in Shawnee, Oklahoma. He then completed his Master of Healthcare Administration at the University of Oklahoma Health Science Center in Oklahoma City. Now a Dade City resident, Minden enjoys Florida living where he can golf, fish and cycle.

About St. Joseph's Hospital

St. Joseph's Hospital, part of the BayCare Health System, is known for advanced medical technology and compassionate care. Its Centers of Excellence include the Heart and Vascular Institute, Cancer Institute, Stroke and Neuroscience Program, Robotic Surgery Program and Emergency/Trauma Department, which provides more emergency care than any other hospital in Tampa Bay. More than 70 specialties are represented among the medical team, including internal medicine, cardiovascular surgery and neurosurgery. The hospital was founded in 1934 by the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany. The 615-bed hospital is located at 3001 West Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Tampa, Florida. For more information: BayCare.org/SJH.

About BayCare

BayCare is a leading not-for-profit health care system that connects individuals and families to a wide range of services at 16 hospitals and hundreds of other convenient locations throughout the Tampa Bay and central Florida regions. Inpatient and outpatient services include acute care, primary care, imaging, laboratory, behavioral health, home care, and wellness. Its mission is to improve the health of all it serves through community-owned, health care services that set the standard for high-quality, compassionate care. For more information visit BayCare.org.

St. Joseph's Hospital (PRNewsFoto/St. Joseph's Hospital) (PRNewswire)

