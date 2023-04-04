Kao Salon Americas teams up with Xceede Solutions to accelerate its Digital Transformation

RESTON, Va., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kao, one of the world's largest consumer goods companies, has selected Xceede Solutions, a boutique consulting firm, to implement its Americas region digital transformation program aimed at strengthening customer relationships.

As part of the Customer Relationship Management ("CRM") Program, Xceede Solutions designed and implemented solutions that enabled the sales, marketing, and education teams across the region to focus on the customers' needs, provide management with increased visibility into customer relationships, and enable advanced use of automation and analytics to inform business decisions.

"The solutions delivered by Xceede have improved our go-to-market teams' ability to access key information and collaborate to better serve our customers. The next phases of our roadmap include the implementation of innovative functionality to monitor and respond to disruptive shifts in marketplace reality, as well as sophisticated analytics to deepen our relationships with prospective and existing customers," says Andrea DeLeon, Vice President Marketing, Commercial Strategy and Planning, Kao Salon Division, Americas Region.

This multi-year Digital Transformation program, which started in 2020, aims at centralizing sales, marketing, customer service and education processes in a single platform for the Americas region, and enabling team members to use the CRM solution in their day-to-day activities.

"We're thrilled by the outcomes Kao will be able to achieve by using these robust solutions. In the upcoming phase, we are implementing our CRM-native sales planning app PLNR Sales-Driven Planning which will allow Kao Salon Americas' executives and go-to-market teams to translate growth targets into actionable territory and customer level plans," added Sanjiv Teelock, CEO of Xceede Solutions.

About Kao Salon Division

The Kao USA Inc. Salon Division is part of the Skin Care and Hair Care Business of Kao Corporation, offering professional products and services to stylists around the globe. It is a thought and trend leader in the hair care industry as well as home to the Goldwell, Kerasilk, KMS, Oribe and VARIS brands. The mission of Kao Salon Division is to make life beautiful for salons, stylists and their clients through partnership, commitment to sustainable practices, salon business growth and a portfolio of advanced services, innovative products and inspiring education. Kao Corporation creates high-value-added products that enrich the lives of consumers around the world. Please visit the Kao Salon Division and Kao Group websites for more information: www.kaosalondivision.com, www.kao.com.

About Xceede Solutions

Xceede Solutions is a boutique management consulting firm with a passion for technology. We understand our client's customer journey and align our digital transformation solutions across Marketing, Sales, Service, and Analytics.. PLNR – Sales-Driven Planning (PLNR), the first CRM-native sales planning platform, allows executives and go-to-market teams to plan, execute, measure, and adjust budgets and forecasts at the territory, account, and opportunity levels. Visit us at XceedeSolutions.com. To learn more about PLNR, visit plnr.io.

