Viral Furniture Brand 'Transformer Table' Launches Yet Another Sensational Modular Product - the Transformer Couch 2.0

MONTREAL, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Transformer Table, modular furniture industry leaders, have announced the launch of their brand new Transformer Couch collection, available as soon as April 4th at 5 pm EST. This comes as no surprise to anyone who has been keeping up with the up-and-coming brand; Just last year, Transformer Table has been the name on everyone's lips; from celebrities, to influencers, to millions of families all around the globe. Last September, you probably saw the absolutely viral clip that generated over 131M views going around on Instagram, making it #8 most viewed video of all time on the platform, and #1 in regards to product videos.

Here is the link to the video: https://www.instagram.com/reel/CiF2H2EoqVy/

As one of the fastest growing furniture brands in the e-commerce space, it's sensible to predict that their upcoming modular sectional sofas will be taking the world by storm pretty soon. Here's a never been shown sneak peak of the endless possibilities Transformer Couch promises:

Available in four different machine-washable fabrics, Transformer Couch is ready to transform any size space with its style, comfort, and modular design. Create your own unique living room by switching up the configuration, shape, and color of your sectional whenever you choose. The future is finally here - bring life to your space by inviting innovation in!

Visit the Transformer Table website to discover their beyond ordinary modular furniture – they even offer free shipping across North America and to 35+ other countries worldwide.

So, will Transformer Couch become the new star product for Transformer Table? We can only imagine.

