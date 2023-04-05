Con Edison, Orange & Rockland tap ev.energy to administer America's largest EV charging program, SmartCharge New York

SmartCharge New York puts cash back into EV drivers' wallets for charging during grid-friendly times

SmartCharge New York is helping to deliver cleaner air and access to electric transportation

NEW YORK, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Con Edison and Orange & Rockland today announced their partnership with global electric vehicle (EV) charging software company, ev.energy. The new SmartCharge New York program, powered by ev.energy, will provide cash incentives to EV drivers who charge their vehicles in Con Edison and Orange & Rockland's service areas. With more than 5,000 vehicles already enrolled in the program, SmartCharge New York is currently the largest EV charging program in the U.S. and paves the way for New York State to meet its clean transportation goals.

The transportation sector is responsible for the largest share of greenhouse gas emissions in New York. Following New York State's 2035 ban on combustion-engine vehicle sales, Con Edison and Orange & Rockland are utilizing ev.energy's wireless technology to connect to electric vehicles and chargers across the New York metro area and incentivize EV drivers for charging during grid-friendly times. Using the existing internet connection in their vehicle or charger, EV drivers are able to quickly enroll in SmartCharge New York and begin earning cash back on their EV charging.

"New York State has set ambitious targets to get more EVs on the road and ensure cleaner air for everyone," said Joseph Vellone, Head of North America for ev.energy. "Con Edison and Orange & Rockland have taken a major step in helping the state meet its goals with their new SmartCharge New York program. We at ev.energy are honored to be partnering with them to deliver this program, and are looking forward to delivering a seamless and rewarding experience for New York's EV drivers."

To further incentivize EV owners to charge sustainably, SmartCharge New York puts cash back into EV drivers' wallets for charging during "grid-friendly" times, such as the midnight-to-8 am window, or avoiding charging during hot summer afternoons. The program is open to a broad range of home charger brands representing over 90 percent of the market within Con Edison and Orange & Rockland service areas, which includes the five boroughs of New York City, Westchester County, Orange and Rockland Counties, plus parts of Sullivan County. Participants receive their cash back each month through their choice of Venmo or PayPal payments

"Through our partnership with ev.energy, we are offering increased incentives and enhanced features for EV owners who participate in our popular SmartCharge New York program," said Raghu Sudhakara, Con Edison's Vice President of Distributed Resource Integration. "We urge all EV owners who charge in the Con Edison and Orange & Rockland service areas to check out SmartCharge and the upgrades we made in response to customer feedback. We are doing all we can to make it easier for drivers to switch to electric vehicles, which will play an integral role in creating the clean energy future New Yorkers want."

Orange & Rockland's Section Manager of EV Programs Andrew Farrell said, "As our customers transition from traditional gas-powered cars to EVs, it's O&R's role to be thinking about how to help make this an easy, seamless, and rewarding experience. The SCNY program will empower our customers to charge off-peak and pay them cash for helping ensure the grid stays reliable for everyone. It's a great addition to our suite of EV offerings."

About ev.energy

ev.energy is a Certified B Corporation® with a mission to make EV charging greener, cheaper, and smarter for utilities and their customers. Its end-to-end software platform wirelessly connects to a range of electric vehicles and chargers to intelligently manage EV charging while working with utilities to put cash back in customers' wallets for charging at grid-friendly times. With a global base of utility, vehicle OEM and charging-station partners, ev.energy manages more than 150,000 EVs on its platform each day. Learn more at https://ev.energy/business .

About Con Edison and Orange & Rockland

Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc. is a regulated utility providing electric service in New York City and New York's Westchester County, gas service in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens and parts of Westchester, and steam service in Manhattan; Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc. (O&R) is a regulated utility serving customers in a 1,300-square-mile-area in southeastern New York State and northern New Jersey. Con Edison and Orange & Rockland are subsidiaries of Consolidated Edison Inc.

