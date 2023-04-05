FDH Aero Appoints Ken Aso to Chief Operating Officer

Respected industry veteran brings two decades of aerospace and defense operational expertise.

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FDH Aero ("FDH"), a global supply chain solutions provider for aerospace and defense OEMs and aftermarket segments, today announces the appointment of industry veteran Ken Aso as Chief Operating Officer ("COO").

Prior to joining FDH, Aso served as Partner and Senior Advisor at Oliver Wyman, where he supported many leading OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers and distribution service providers in the global aerospace and defense market. Prior to Oliver Wyman, he served in various roles at Boeing Global Services including Managing Director of Global Services Engineering, Maintenance and Mods Product Management and Managing Director of Commercial Spares Category Management. He also served as Senior VP Corporate Strategy & Customer Development at StandardAero.

"Operational leadership is critical for our strategic initiatives," said Scott Tucker, President and CEO of FDH Aero. "Ken's proven ability to combine his deep industry experience with his focus on execution will help us to advance our key initiatives further and faster."

Aso earned an MBA from The Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth. He also graduated from Walla Walla University with a BA in Business Administration.

About FDH Aero

FDH Aero is a trusted global supply chain partner for aerospace and defense. With more than 55 years of experience, it specializes in c-class components that include hardware, electrical, chemical, and consumable products and services for global OEM and aftermarket customers. FDH is headquartered in El Segundo, California, has operations across North America, Europe and Asia, and employs more than 1,000 people globally.

