G2 Spring 2023 Report Ranks Impartner No. 1 for Third Consecutive Quarter

Impartner ranks No. 1 in Mid-Market and Enterprise for Partner Management; awarded five leader badges in various reports and a Best Relationship badge for Enterprise Partner Management

SALT LAKE CITY, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Impartner, the world's most complete, most highly rated, and most award-winning provider of B2B partner management technologies, including its flagship Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and Partner Marketing Automation solutions, maintains its No. 1 ranking in Mid-Market and Enterprise for Partner Management in the G2 2023 Spring Report. This is the third consecutive quarter Impartner has been ranked No. 1 in the category by G2, the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace.

Impartner was awarded five leader badges in various reports and a Best Relationship badge for Enterprise Partner Management. The company also moved up to #4 (from #5 last quarter) on the Overall Partner Management grid.

Every three months, G2 releases its quarterly reports, ranking the 100,000+ software sellers and products listed on G2.com across several categories based on various factors.

"We feel confident about where we are going at Impartner and love it when our customer base does too," said Gary Sabin, VP of Product at Impartner. "We have much to unveil in our product throughout this year which will help partnership teams extract even more value from their external reseller and services networks."

A verified user from an enterprise company offered this review during the quarter: "I've been an active Impartner customer for six plus years at two different companies, and the Impartner team has consistently found a way to meet our needs. We have some complex use cases that require a lot of customization, and Impartner has partnered with us to determine how we can build a solution. The implementation/project management team is fantastic to work with."

In November 2022, Impartner launched, expanded, and personalized customer training, allowing customers to schedule live training sessions with a product specialist. Sessions are tailored to Impartner's suite of solution subjects such as Workflows, Journey Builder, Program Compliance Manager, CRM Sync, MDF, News On Demand, Business Planning, and more. The company's continued focus on the customer, across support and product roadmap, reaffirms Impartner's successful G2 performance.

To learn more about how Impartner helps corporations from the smallest to the largest enterprises like Honeywell, Qualtrics and Vertiv grow their channel revenue by an average of 32.3% in the first year of use alone, click here.

About Impartner

Impartner is the fastest-growing, most award-winning provider of channel management technologies, including its flagship Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and Partner Marketing Automation solutions, which help companies worldwide manage their partner relationships, drive demand through partners and accelerate revenue and profitability through indirect sales channels. For more information on Impartner, which is based in Utah's tech hotbed, the Silicon Slopes, visit impartner.com.

