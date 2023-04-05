MegaFood is Granted Plastic Neutral Certification through rePurpose Global, the World's Leading Plastic Action Platform

New certification is the first step toward meaningful change

and creating a tangible impact

MANCHESTER, N.H., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MegaFood ®, a certified B Corporation and celebrating its 50th anniversary crafting nutrient-rich, planet-first vitamins and minerals made with real food, today becomes the first B-Corp vitamins, minerals, and supplements company to be Plastic Neutral Certified by rePurpose Global . Through this partnership, MegaFood is enabling the removal of more than 450,000 pounds of plastic waste otherwise bound for nature by the end of 2023.

MegaFood is supporting several impact projects in India and Indonesia, including Project Hara Kal, India, which is working to stop ocean-bound plastic waste from leaking into Kerala's beautiful beaches. Project Hara Kal mobilizes local women and youth to participate in the project by providing training and employment. (PRNewswire)

According to the EPA , only 9% of plastic was recycled in 2018. Plastic is everywhere from oceans to waterways and cities, even floating around in outer space. rePurpose Global, the world's leading Plastic Action Platform focuses on traceability and additionality for plastic waste recovery, as well as social impact, in its projects. MegaFood products becoming Plastic Neutral Certified allows the company to enact change in tangible ways as well as bridge the plastic pollution financing gap.

"At MegaFood, we are committed to creating a healthier planet starting with taking action on our own plastic footprint," says Stacia Betley, Director of Sustainability and Social Impact at MegaFood. "The vitamins, minerals, and supplements category is a sea of single use plastic bottles. We have to do better as a company and a category. This is a first step for us to make an impact while we also work on addressing the bigger challenges like stopping the creation of fossil based plastics, single use culture, and limited end of life solutions."

Speaking about the partnership, Svanika Balasubrumanian, rePurpose's CEO and Co-founder says, "Our partnership with MegaFood represents a shared commitment to creating a better future for our planet. We are inspired by their dedication to sustainability and commitment to financing the recovery of verified nature-bound plastic waste. Together, we hope to set an example for other businesses to follow and drive positive change in the industry."

To further commit to creating meaningful change, MegaFood has put together a cross functional packaging committee to assess and develop more sustainable packaging solutions. And by 2025, the brand's goal is to move towards more sustainable materials. MegaFood will prioritize using post-consumer recycled materials, materials that can be recycled curbside, along with the 'How2Recycle' label to clearly communicate recycling instructions.

As a B-Corp, MegaFood is committed to meeting high standards of performance, accountability, and transparency in all areas and this includes packaging. To learn more about MegaFood's Plastic Neutral Certification read our blog post, "MegaFood is Now Plastic Neutral Certified" .

About MegaFood®

MegaFood, certified B Corporation and celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, expertly crafts nutrient-rich, planet-first vitamins and minerals made with real food. Driven by its belief that food grown from healthy soil is a solution to making people and the planet healthier, MegaFood works with trusted farm partners who share its commitment to organic and regenerative agriculture. MegaFood products are: tested for 125+ pesticides, Non-GMO Project Verified & Certified Glyphosate Residue Free.

Learn more at megafood.com or follow @megafood on Instagram & @megafoodfans on Facebook.

About rePurpose Global

rePurpose Global is the world's leading plastic action platform dedicated to bringing together brands, innovators, and policymakers under one roof to collectively combat the plastic waste crisis. Its ecosystem of innovations is designed to help organizations create tangible impact and span the entire material value chain, such as verified plastic removals & credits, infrastructure investments, footprint accounting, plastic reduction & supply chain activations, and its flagship product certifications.

Since launching, rePurpose has onboarded 250+ purposeful global brands to measure, reduce, and balance their plastic footprints. As a result, the platform has successfully enabled the recovery of over 13.5 million kilograms of plastic waste from the environment so far across 7 countries, and is positively impacting the lives of 10,000+ marginalized waste workers across the world.

This Impact Project in West Jaba, Indonesia is working to stop ocean-bound plastic waste from leaking into Indonesia's coasts and protect its incredible biodiversity. This project will engage existing networks of informal waste workers for collection of low-value plastic waste, ensuring it is ethically processed. (PRNewswire)

This Impact Project in Aurangabad, India is working to stop plastic waste from leaking into its surrounding natural ecosystems. MegaFood’s contributions to these projects helps create plastic waste value chains for collecting, sorting, segregating, and transporting the recovered low-value nature-bound plastics. (PRNewswire)

