Princeton NuEnergy Taps Top Scientists to Transform Patented LIB Direct Recycling Technology to Upcycling

BORDENTOWN, N.J., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Princeton NuEnergy Inc. (PNE) is teaming up with leading scientists from Argonne National Lab, National Renewable Energy Lab, Oak Ridge National Lab, and UC Irvine to officially launch its $12 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy EERE (Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy) aimed at accelerating total battery recycling efficiency and commercializing PNE's upcycling technology to upgrade battery material performance.

The launch announcement at the Rutgers EcoComplex, 1200 Florence Columbus Road in Bordentown, N.J. is scheduled for Wednesday, April 5th at 9:30 am. Guests include New Jersey Congressman Andy Kim, State Senator Andrew Zwicker, Jeffrey Spangenberger, Group Leader of Materials Recycling, Argonne National Lab Applied Materials Division, and PNE Founder and CEO, Dr. Chao Yan.

Congressman Andy Kim (NJ-03) applauded Princeton NuEnergy for being a driving force in New Jersey's leading role in renewable energy saying, "right here in Bordentown, Princeton NuEnergy is doing incredible work to deliver clean-tech and re-imagine what clean energy looks like. I want to congratulate them on being awarded this Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy grant to advance their work even further. This federal funding will not only support their innovative work in direct recycling and upcycling, but also help boost American manufacturing, combat climate change with reduced waste, and lower CO2 emissions."

Senator Cory Booker said, "Investments like this—in lithium-ion battery direct recycling and critical materials recovery—will help empower the ingenuity of clean-energy researchers and entrepreneurs as they strengthen New Jersey's and the nation's energy security while protecting the environment."

This grant, which was established to reduce the nation's dependence on foreign materials and enhance domestic manufacturing capabilities, is a testament to the U.S. Department of Energy's support for the potential of PNE's breakthrough direct recycling technology. In addition to the $12 million DOE EERE funding, PNE is also a sub-recipient of Tennessee Technological University's DOE award for mobile charging station development.

PNE is a U.S.-based, innovative clean-tech company focused on recycling, repurposing, and commercializing lithium-ion battery materials from electric vehicles (EVs), consumer electronics, manufacturing scrap, and energy storage batteries. PNE recently launched America's first end-to-end lithium-ion battery direct recycling production line in McKinney, Texas. Compared to other lithium-ion battery recycling technologies, PNE's direct recycling, low-temperature plasma-assisted separation process (LPAS™) significantly reduces cost, environmental waste and CO2 emissions, yielding higher critical material recovery rates and material performance.

