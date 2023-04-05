uLab® and Mari's List® further partner to maximize savings for mutual members

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- uLab Systems™, the creator of the uSmile™ clear aligner platform has partnered with Mari's List, an orthodontic study club and buying group, to offer an exclusive program for orthodontists to grow their business with uLab and simultaneously save on their Mari's list membership fee.

Orthodontic practices have an opportunity to earn credit towards their membership fee by growing their uSmile clear aligner business with uLab*. This new program is in addition to the discount benefits that Mari's List members receive on uLab products. Mari Sawtelle, founder of Mari's List, states, "We have partnered with uLab to offer this exclusive program due to our shared belief that the orthodontist is the expert when it comes to tooth movement. uLab's offerings reflect this belief by enabling control and flexibility for shared customers."

Dr. Bill Layman, who uses uLab products and is a Mari's list member, sees the synergy with this partnership, "We benefit greatly from Mari's industry knowledge and uLab's patient-centric ecosystem. The joint venture they are promoting is a great way for you to put controls in place to hedge the inflationary pressures we are all facing."

Mari's List has served the orthodontic community for over 10 years and has grown to over 2400 members. The list is comprised of the highest quality products at pre-negotiated prices to eliminate the need for each office to negotiate individual vendor contracts. Members report savings of $15,000 to $100,000 annually due to the buying power of the group.

uLab launched the uSmile clear aligner platform in 2020, providing aligners manufactured in Memphis, TN. The uLab platform allows orthodontists ultimate control over their aligner treatments by enabling hybrid and combo options, finishing brackets cases with aligners, and customization of staging, treatment velocity, attachments, and trimlines. uSmile aligners can be delivered in as few as 3-business days from case acceptance and is the first company to offer aligner packaging customized with the orthodontist's practice logo. Over 800k aligner treatment cases have been planned to date.

*Contact a local sales representative regarding the details of this program.

About Mari's List

Mari's List is an Orthodontic Buying Group & Member Forum comprised of 150 companies who offer their best pricing upfront. Vendors are vetted for quality and service. Members receive the benefit of saving time and money due to exclusive discounts. With more than 2400 members, Mari's List is the largest Orthodontic-exclusive buying group in the US and has the buying power to negotiate deals beyond a single practice or typical DSO model. To learn more: www.marislist.com

Contact: info@marislist.com

About uLab Systems

uLab Systems is led by an experienced team of healthcare innovators helping to transform options for orthodontic practices to provide the best outcomes for their patients. uLab's mission is to advance the orthodontic industry with aligner products and digital treatment planning software that let orthodontists take back control of their treatment plans. uLab sustainably manufactures uSmile aligners in Memphis, TN, recycling over 80% of manufacturing mold materials. uSmile clear aligners, the uAssist concierge service and the uDesign software are available to all orthodontic practices in the USA, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. To learn more visit www.ulabsystems.com.

Contact: David Thrower, Chief Commercial Officer, pr@ulabsystems.com

