PARD to Showcase Night Vision and Scopes at NRA

INDIANAPOLIS, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimax Technology LLC, represented by Pard USA, will be showcasing its latest technological innovations at the National Rifle Association 2023 Annual Meetings & Exhibition on April 14-16, 2023.

PARD's new product highlights will include the FT34, TD5, and TA32-LRF at booth 7369. These devices are designed to enhance the shooting experience and provide users with the latest advancements in night vision and thermal imaging technology.

First up at PARD's booth is the FT34, the design allows the FT34 to work as a handheld monocular, a riflescope or as a front clip-on to the existing daytime optic.

FT34 is a versatile device that can be utilized in multiple configurations, including handheld use, a weapon mounted option, or as a clip-on to existing optical scopes. With its 384x288 resolution IR thermal sensor and 35mm lens, the FT34 provides exceptional contrast and resolution when targeting. The device also features an integrated 1200yds laser range finder, that feeds data into the onboard ballistics calculator producing incredible accuracy.

The next PARD solution, the TD5, combines the benefits of both thermal imaging and night vision capabilities. The product is a highly sensitive and versatile unit. With a 1200yds Laser Range Finder, the device provides accurate targeting even in low-light conditions. The Low-Temperature Polysilicon (LTPS) display produces high-quality images with an industry-leading 2.9um pixel resolution. At the same time, its IR sensor has a Noise Equivalent Temperature Difference (NETD) of ≤25mK, making it perfect for long-range target applications.

Last, the TA32-LRF is a compact and lightweight thermal imaging monocular with a built-in laser range finder, perfect for those who are always on the go. With an OLED eyepiece resolution of 1024 x 768, the device produces sharp, clear images with fine details. The device is equipped with a next-generation vanadium oxide IR sensor pixelization of 12 micrometers and a noise equivalent temperature difference (NETD) of ≤35mK, making it extremely sensitive and able to detect even the slightest thermal contrast in low-light environments at great distances.

PARD's presence at the NRA show will provide an opportunity for customers and users to experience the company's latest innovations firsthand. "We are excited to showcase PARD's latest technological advancements in the night vision and thermal imaging to the American consumer," said Derick Cole, VP of PARD. "We will provide users with an unprecedented experience using our latest products."

The National Rifle Association Annual Convention will take place at the Indiana Convention Center, showcasing over 14 acres of the latest guns and gear from the most popular companies in the industry. The exhibit hall will be open all three days, providing ample opportunity for attendees to explore PARD's products and experience their latest innovations in night vision and thermal imaging optics.

About PARD

With more than ten years of experience, PARD is a night vision and thermal imaging company that pioneers microlight night vision and infrared imaging technology for long-range, high-definition, and high-precision hunting applications. PARD's product categories now cover night vision and thermal scopes, monoculars, and accessories. PARD is committed to improving the versatility and performance of its products, delivering an unmatched user experience to its customer.

