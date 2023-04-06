Virtasant Achieves Cloud Financial Management Distinction in AWS Cloud Operations Competency

AUSTIN, Texas, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtasant, Inc., a full lifecycle cloud specialist , announced today it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud Operations Competency in the Cloud Financial Management category. The new AWS Cloud Operations Competency allows customers to select validated AWS Partners who offer comprehensive solutions with an integrated approach across all five solution areas of Cloud Operations: Cloud Financial Management, Cloud Governance, Monitoring and Observability, Compliance and Auditing, and Operations Management. As an AWS Cloud Operations Competency Partner, Virtasant has demonstrated expertise in helping customers build a strong and scalable foundation for their end-to-end Cloud Operations.

Virtasant (PRNewswire)

IT Operations are at the heart of every organization. It can be time-consuming and challenging for customers to determine the best way to set up their organization for operational excellence. Without the right model for operating at cloud scale, organizations can struggle to balance their needs for security, compliance, and operational safety with their responsibility to boost innovation, speed, and agility. Builders can run into inefficient and siloed application development, difficult deployments that result in errors, and downtime in mission-critical applications. Many of these issues are caused by customers focusing on one area of Cloud Operations over others, resulting in them missing the opportunity to generate a larger ROI during their digital transformation. AWS Cloud Operations Competency Partners have proven customer success in delivering solutions to help customers set up, build, migrate, and operate securely and efficiently with an integrated approach to Cloud Operations.

The AWS Cloud Operations Competency differentiates AWS Partner Network (APN) members with significant expertise in providing cross-functional guidance across the five solution areas of Cloud Operations. Virtasant follows AWS best practices and has proven experience in Cloud Financial Management. AWS Partners in this solution area have a proven track record of helping customers plan for optimized cloud spend management from day one with services, tooling, and resources. Customers can organize and track cloud cost and usage, implement cost controls, plan better through budgeting and forecasts, and further improve cost efficiency with resource utilization and purchase strategy optimizations.

"Virtasant is ecstatic to be one of the first to provide Cloud Financial Management capabilities for enterprise customers." said Michael Kearns, CEO. "Virtasant is working with Amazon Web Services to deliver flexible, scalable, pay-as-you-go AWS infrastructure efficiently so our customers can focus on innovation, not waste."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

Virtasant is a global, diverse team of cloud experts building the next generation of cloud solutions. We believe that the public cloud is the future of computing and that if leveraged to its full potential, can help organizations unleash tremendous possibilities.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Virtasant