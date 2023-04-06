'World of Barbie' and 'The Dr. Seuss Experience' Among Latest Attractions to Choose Macerich's Regional Town Centers

Top Ticketed Attractions Connect with Experience-Hungry Consumers

SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Macerich (NYSE: MAC), one of the nation's leading owners, operators and developers of one-of-a-kind retail and mixed-use properties in top markets, continues to be a magnet for ticketed special attractions that draw experience-hungry consumers. The newest are The Dr. Seuss Experience, opening at Tysons Corner Center just outside Washington, D.C., in early April, and World of Barbie, making its U.S. debut at Santa Monica Place in mid-April.

The Dr. Seuss Experience is an imaginative and interactive immersion into the wondrous world of Dr. Seuss, where guests of all ages journey through their favorite stories and come face-to-face with iconic characters as if they have jumped right off the pages.

World of Barbie invites guests to step directly into an inspiring world where they can explore a life-size Barbie Dreamhouse, try out several Barbie careers displayed in various interactive rooms, and even sit behind the wheel of a full-size Barbie Camper Van. Visitors will be inspired to imagine the endless possibilities of following in the footsteps of Barbie to become a scientist, designer, music producer, astronaut and more.

Both The Dr. Seuss Experience and World of Barbie are brought to Macerich by Kilburn Live, a global market leader in branded live entertainment, in partnership with Fever, the leading entertainment discovery platform. Kilburn Live generates elevated live content and attractions with the goal of creating truly memorable life experiences and partnering with the world's most recognizable brands to create unique immersive attractions. IMG, a global sports, fashion and events leader is partnering with Kilburn Live on the World of Barbie experience.

Time-sensitive ticketed attractions are proven traffic generators for top-performing Macerich properties, and the above are only the latest examples. Others include Banksy Was Here, the pop-culture touring art exhibit based on the work of British street art icon Banksy, now open through May 31 at Fashion District Philadelphia.

Candytopia, the immersive, candy-themed wonderland that got its start at Santa Monica Place in 2018 and later sweetened the guest experience at Fashion District Philadelphia, opened in mid-March at Tysons Corner Center.

"Ticketed attractions are part of how Macerich delivers great entertainment to people in our markets who, now more than ever, are seeking fun, in-person experiences," said Petra Maruca, Senior Vice President, Business Development, Macerich. "As we continue to evolve our high-quality real estate to meet the needs of our communities, ticketed attractions fit well with our overall strategy of adding more uses and more reasons for people to spend time at Macerich properties. This includes more large-format entertainment tenants, more health and wellness offerings, more clicks-to-bricks and other growing retail brands, as well as mixed-use including offices, hotels and multifamily residences."

Macerich properties have long been destinations of choice for groundbreaking ticketed attractions.

In December 2022, Santa Monica Place hosted Michael Murphy's "Perceptual Shift," an art exhibition showcasing a unique collection of thought-provoking installations from the world's top perceptual artist, with illusions that transform into art and play with viewers' point of view. Throughout the summer of 2022, guests thronged to attractions at Macerich regional town centers across the country, including Princess Diana: Accredited Access Exhibition at Tysons Corner Center and Santa Monica Place, and Genie's Secret Bazaar at Fashion District Philadelphia.

Earlier in 2022, guests at Fashion District Philadelphia and Tysons Corner Center took in the extraordinary celebration of Renaissance art that is Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition. In fall 2021, Tysons Corner Center hosted Viva Las Vengeance, an immersive, zombie-fighting VR experience based on the Netflix original film Army of the Dead.

