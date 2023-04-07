Harbour Island Athletic Club in Tampa and Atlanta's Athletic Club Northeast to Become Life Time Athletic Country Clubs

CHANHASSEN, Minn., April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time (NYSE: LTH), the nation's premier healthy lifestyle brand, today announced it has entered into new and extended long-term leases with RMR Group for the Harbour Island Athletic Club in Tampa, Fla. and Atlanta's Athletic Club Northeast in North Druid Hills. Both clubs closed earlier this year will reopen as Life Time athletic country clubs in the coming months, offering Life Time's comprehensive array Healthy Way of Life programs and services for everyone seeking healthy, active lives. Additional details were not disclosed. Information on timing, membership opportunities and a wait list for both locations will be provided as they become available.

"Life Time has a more than 30-year track record of building and operating large-scale, resort-like destinations including greenfield sites, mall redevelopments, and vertical residential projects – as well as capital-light growth opportunities through strategic acquisitions such as this," said Parham Javaheri, Life Time Chief Property Development Officer. "We've worked closely with The RMR Group and L&L Holding Group on these types of projects in the past, and this was a terrific opportunity to expand Life Time's presence in the Tampa and Atlanta markets with additional athletic country clubs and elevated experiences."

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said, "Life Time is a huge and exciting win for Harbour Island, downtown, and all of Tampa. Our community thrives on health and wellness, and this new healthy lifestyle destination will offer something for everyone."

Life Time entered the Florida market in 2006 with Life Time Boca Raton. Today, the company operates four locations, including Boca Raton, Coral Gables, Tampa and West Palm Beach. Later this summer, a new destination also will open in Pinecrest, located in the greater Miami market.

The first Life Time in Georgia opened in 2006 in Alpharetta and the Company now operates destinations in Johns Creek, Peachtree Corners, Sandy Springs, Sugarloaf and Woodstock. In December 2022, Life Time expanded its presence with an athletic country club destination and its premium Life Time Work coworking space at Phipps Plaza in Buckhead. A second Atlanta-based Life Time Work opened in Sandy Springs in September 2022.

