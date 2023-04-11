The Iran Prison Project creates an interpretation of Iranian prisons in the Metaverse to tell stories of ex-prisoners

NEW YORK, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the Iranian Diaspora Collective (IDC) launches The Iran Prison Project. By creating an interpretation of Evin Prison in the Metaverse, this interactive experience sheds light on testimonies from former prisoners.

Built as a web-accessible 3D environment, the Iran Prison Project features real-life testimony of former prisoners - many of whom are women and artists, journalists, students and LGBTQ people.

The goal of the project is to bring awareness to the rest of the world. We ask people to bear witness by "visiting" the Iran Prison Project in the metaverse.

The experience is a digital interpretation of the prison, which includes testimonies from real people who have been imprisoned. The project uses interactive art and voice actors and original artwork from artists to convey stories and experiences.

Iranian Diaspora Collective is an organization of visionary agents for social change who understand the power of social influence, storytelling, and youth-led activism as key tools for cultural revolution. As members of the diaspora, they see their role as listening to and amplifying the voices of people inside Iran.

To visit The Iran Prison Project, go to: www.iranprisonproject.org

We are a non-partisan, queer-led, multi-faith group of leaders in the media and entertainment industries who possess expertise in modern cultural and business practices. Our impact driven strategy mobilizes our expertise in storytelling and culture through a broad network of tastemakers, provocateurs, thought-leaders, and industry experts. Our intersectional and inclusive approach reflects our dedication to achieving freedom of expression and equity for women and all marginalized groups in Iran.

Visit: www.iraniandiasporacollective.org

