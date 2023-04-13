CTS wins OnGo Alliance Award for CBRS-based Neutral Host Architecture/Solution

CTS is recognized for continued innovation with private cellular solutions for enterprises

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Communication Technology Services (CTS), an in-building and campus connectivity solution provider, has won the 2022 Neutral Host Architecture/Solution Award from the OnGo Alliance. CTS was also recognized as a finalist in the Excellence in Enterprise OnGo Private Network Deployment category for a Private Cellular Network-as-a-Service deployed at an outdoor mining operation. These achievements validate CTS's innovative approach to deploying private cellular solutions for the enterprise.

CTS's Rob Cerbone, VP Product Management and Marketing, accepts the OnGo Award on behalf of CTS. (PRNewswire)

CTS, with support from partners Airspan and Druid, won the award for its Neutral Host project with a leading healthcare provider. The project showcases using an OnGo Neutral Host Network (NHN) to provide cost-effective cellular coverage in a medical office building. The award is given for an NHN solution using the CBRS band that can provide coverage for multiple mobile operators. The same network infrastructure is also supporting a Private Cellular Network for secure access to medical back office systems.

CTS's Rob Cerbone, Vice President of Product Management and Marketing, said, "CTS has a history of delivering innovative solutions that address our customers' greatest communications challenges, earning us the position as a trusted connectivity partner. Early on, we realized the tremendous potential of the CBRS band to transform enterprise connectivity. With this project, we are able to showcase a Private Cellular Network using shared CBRS spectrum for both a Neutral Host Network and a secure, private network for mission-critical enterprise applications. The solution delivers a cost-effective option for the middleprise that consolidates multiple disparate networks into a converged network infrastructure that is cheaper to deploy and maintain."

The 2022 OnGo Awards were judged by a panel of industry analysts with distinct expertise in the OnGo market. The OnGo Alliance supports the common interests of members, implementers and operators for the development, commercialization, and adoption of LTE and 5G NR solutions for the US 3.5 GHz Citizens Broadband Radio Service. (https://ongoalliance.org/)

