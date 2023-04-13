Enel X Way Plans to Add 2M+ EV Charging Ports in North America Across Home, Commercial and Public Charging Segments by 2030

SAN CARLOS, Calif., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With more than 170,000 electric vehicle (EV) charge ports sold in the U.S. and Canada to date, Enel X Way today announced plans to add at least two million EV charge ports in North America across home, commercial and public charging segments by 2030. This target includes over 10,000 DC public charging stations in support of the National Electric Vehicle Incentive (NEVI) program in select areas of the country.

"Building out the charging infrastructure will be critical to enabling the EV transition in the North America, and Enel X Way is stepping up to help lead the charge with our plan to add at least two million EV chargers in North America across public, commercial and home charging segments by 2030," says Chris Baker, Head of Enel X Way North America.

To achieve the goal, Enel X Way will build upon its success with serving the home and commercial charging segments by expanding into the public charging market in North America. The company has also launched new installation, operations and maintenance (O&M), and financing services to accelerate the deployment and distribution of Enel X Way chargers.

Leveraging global expertise and experience to enter the North American public charging market

Enel X Way, an e-mobility subsidiary of global renewable energy giant Enel Group, is a global leader in smart EV charging solutions with one of the largest public charging station footprints globally. Leveraging the company's global expertise and experience in public charging and energy infrastructure, Enel X Way has entered the public charging space in North America. Enel X Way partners with Charge Point Operators and electric utilities, such as Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company, to add fast EV charging locations across their service territories that increase accessibility, reduce range anxiety, and support the growing number of EV customers.

The company helps entities take advantage of funding from the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act and $5-billion National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Program as part of the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA). Additionally, Enel X Way recently entered a cooperative contract with the Purchasing Cooperative of America (PCA), enabling public entities the opportunity to purchase EV charging products, software, and services from the company without having to go to bid.

Prioritizing customer service with the launch of new services

Enel X Way has broadened and scaled its services to better serve customers and provide EV drivers with a seamless charging experience through increased access and reliability of chargers. The new and expanded services include:

EV infrastructure installation: Enel X Way offers virtual site evaluations, energy load analysis, value-engineered site design, utility coordination for make-ready incentives and infrastructure upgrades, and permitted installation – making it a one-stop-shop to simplify the EV charging journey for customers.

O&M services: Enel X Way's network of EV equipment O&M service partners, including Enel X Way's network of EV equipment O&M service partners, including ChargerHelp! , offers customers and EV owners a new level of reliability by providing on-demand repairs and maintenance support from trained local workforces.

Leasing and loan finance options: Customers can now borrow capital or lease EV charging equipment from Enel X Way, enabling customers purchase charging equipment without a large upfront investment. Alternatively, customers can opt for charging-as-a-service – a program where Enel X Way own and operates the chargers in exchange for a monthly service.

