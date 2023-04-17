BroadStreet Partners, Inc. Announces New Partnership

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BroadStreet has entered an agreement to partner with Westland Insurance Group, a leading Canadian independent insurance brokerage.

Rick Miley, BroadStreet's Founder and Executive Chair said, "Westland Insurance Group possesses the characteristics that make it a great fit for a partnership with BroadStreet: the leadership team is entrepreneurial, there is a culture of ownership embedded in the firm that is consistent with our co-ownership approach and the company has a bias for growth, both organic growth and growth via acquisition."

For more than 20 years, BroadStreet has been investing in high performing independent insurance agencies with exceptional leadership teams. Since 2012, BroadStreet's primary financial partner has been Ontario Teachers' Pension Board, a global investor responsible for the retirement income for more than 336,000 Canadian teachers. BroadStreet's unique co-ownership model is designed to support the operational autonomy of its partners while providing its partners the financial support to invest in organic and acquisitive growth to create a long-term sustainable business.

About BroadStreet Partners, Inc.

BroadStreet Partners, Inc. is an insurance brokerage holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio with partners operating across North America. BroadStreet's unique co-ownership model has created ownership opportunities for more than 450 agency professionals. Through the collective scale of its partners, BroadStreet is among the largest insurance brokerage holding companies in the United States. www.broadstreetcorp.com

About Westland Insurance Group

Westland Insurance Group is one of the largest and fastest-growing independent insurance brokers in Canada. Trading over C$2.5 billion of premium, Westland continues to expand coast to coast. Westland's brokers provide expertise and advisory-based services across commercial, personal, employee benefits, farm, and specialty insurance segments. Since its founding in 1980, Westland has been committed to supporting its clients, industry partners and local communities. For more information, please visit westlandinsurance.ca.

BroadStreet Partners, Inc. Media contact

Rick Miley, Founder and Executive Chairman

Phone: 614-403-7373

rmiley@broadstreetcorp.com

Westland Insurance Group Media Contact

Jessica Thiessen, Senior Manager, Communications

Phone: 778-288-7894

mediaenquiry@westlandinsurance.ca

