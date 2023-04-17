Festool On-The-Go: Premium Power Tool Manufacturer Launches "Festool Experience" Tour In U.S.

Including over 50 stops across the U.S., Festool will showcase a variety of brand-new and existing power tool solutions that will excite trade professionals and serious DIYers alike

LEBANON, Ind., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Festool, a leading manufacturer of innovative, precision-engineered and durable power tool solutions, is showcasing its new product lineup this March with Festool Experience – a series of live demonstrations taking place across the U.S. The in-person events will include brand-new product innovations like the KSC 60 Cordless Miter Saw, the CTC MIDI I, the TS 60 Track Saw and CTC SYS Cordless Dust Extractors.

"After the incredible success and positive customer feedback of last year's Festool Experience we definitely wanted to bring this format back in 2023," said Michael Burch, Executive VP of Sales. "Attendees can expect an event, jam-packed with even more cutting-edge innovations that redefine efficiency, power and precision on Festool's extensive cordless platform."

Festool representatives will be performing live demonstrations to showcase how its products are Built Better to Build Better, while highlighting products' precision, durability, and versatility. The Festool Experience will allow attendees to get hands-on experience with the tools.

Fans will also get a chance to pick up free Festool Swag at the events – Festool T-shirts, hats, decals, notepads and more. Also, one attendee per event will win a full 94-piece Centrotec Bit and Organizer set housed in a beautiful Festool-blue Systainer3.

Events will be taking place in over 50 Festool-licensed dealers across the country. A full list of dealers, locations, dates and the RSVP form can be found at festoolusa.com/experience.

Festool U.S.A. is based in Lebanon, IN. For more information, visit https://www.festoolusa.com/.

About Festool

Festool has been developing innovative, precision-engineered and durable power tool solutions for nearly a century. Founded in Germany in 1925, Festool is a leading manufacturer known for its systems-based approach to power tools that are designed for efficiency and high performance. Festool's mission, "Built Better To Build Better," focuses on creating products that empower professional tradespeople to elevate their skills and deliver outstanding work by helping them build cleaner, faster, smarter…better.

