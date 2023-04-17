Kellogg Company and grocer Albertsons Companies drive awareness for in-store recycling

Promotion part of efforts to celebrate Earth Day 2023

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellogg and Albertsons Companies, one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States, are teaming up to help change customers' recycling habits in honor of Earth Day.

In-store messaging encouraging consumers to recycle items with the How2Recycle logo. (PRNewswire)

What's happening: The companies have created special signage for in-store recycling bins utilizing iconic Kellogg characters Tony the Tiger(R) and Toucan Sam(R) and will hold a series of in-store events to promote Albertsons Cos.' in-store recycling programs in Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions stores in Southern California and Safeway, ACME, Kings Food Markets and Balducci's Food Lover's Market stores in the Northeast. Packaging that includes the appropriate How2Recycle® Store Drop-off label, including some of your favorite Kellogg foods, can be returned to these bins at participating stores. A full list of what is accepted is available here.

The opportunity: Certain plastic bags, wraps and films cannot be placed in curbside recycling bins at home. By improving customer education on what can be brought back to participating Albertsons Companies stores for recycling, we can give plastic packaging a new life.

"Kellogg Company envisions a day when the planet thrives. We're doing our part by taking steps to help make our packaging more sustainable, partnering with our customers and helping to educate consumers about how to properly dispose of packaging. Providing solutions like this this are important to making real change," said Oli Morton, Kellogg Company's U.S. Chief Customer Officer. "We recognize the power of partnerships and that's why we are proud to partner with Albertsons Companies on this initiative, as together we can make a positive impact on the planet."

"Albertsons Companies understands our consumers' concerns about plastic and packaging waste, which is why we developed Recipe for Change," said Suzanne Long, Chief Sustainability and Transformation Officer. "Recipe for Change is our commitment to make a real difference in the communities we serve and the planet we share. Educating customers on how to recycle plastic packaging helps us to accelerate our transition to a more circular economy."

Initiatives such as these are part of Kellogg's Better Days(R) Promise to advance sustainable and equitable access to food, creating better days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030.

