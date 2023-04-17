Wiz Announces FedRAMP "In Process" Milestone

NEW YORK, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud security leader Wiz is actively working towards Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) authorization and has achieved the "in process" milestone on the FedRAMP Marketplace.

FedRAMP is a government-wide program that provides a risk-based approach for the adoption and use of cloud services by the federal government, thereby empowering agencies to use modern cloud technologies securely. The move by Wiz to have an authorized FedRAMP solution will allow U.S. federal government organizations to take advantage of its Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) and further consolidate their cloud security programs to a single platform that is truly built for cloud.

"Wiz's deca-unicorn status reflects the immense demand for our platform, and its capacity to unlock staggering value for customers within minutes of deployment," said Dean Scontras, Senior Director of Federal & Public Sector, Wiz. "We are committed to bringing Wiz's capabilities to the public sector and partnering alongside federal agencies to help them secure the nation from cyberattack. For these reasons we are loudly stating our intent to offer a FedRAMP authorized product, while celebrating this latest milestone."

Government agencies and public sector customers are rapidly increasing their reliance on cloud and modernizing operations, as evidenced by the fact that they spent more than $8 billion on cloud services and solutions in 20221. As such, these organizations stand to gain great benefit from the blend of visibility, security, and agility that Wiz enables. Wiz's ROI is unmatched, and the company's offering is top-ranked by customers and analysts.

Industry certifications Wiz currently holds include SOC2 Type 2, SOC3, ISO 27001, ISO 27701, ISO 27017, ISO 27018, HIPAA, and CyberGRX.

Wiz was founded by CEO Assaf Rappaport, CTO Ami Luttwak, VP Product Yinon Costica, and VP R&D Roy Reznik. The team has worked together for over 20 years, including as Microsoft's Cloud Security Group leads and as the founding team of Adallom, which was acquired by Microsoft for $320 million.

Wiz scans every layer of the cloud to provide complete visibility, and its Security Graph adds context to surface the risks that matter most and eliminate noise. Customers can then quickly identify, prioritize and remove risks across their cloud. This revolutionary graph-based approach to cloud security eliminates contextless alerts to provide a simple, straightforward, and actionable solution.

