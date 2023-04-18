Agrograph Announces Newly Elected Board of Directors

MADISON, Wis., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Agrograph announced its newly elected Board of Directors today. Charlie O'Brien, Secretary General for AgriEvolution, will serve as Chairman of the Board alongside three newly elected governing members and two new strategic members.

Agrograph creates data solutions for the industries that all farmers depend on (PRNewsfoto/Agrograph) (PRNewswire)

"During my career I have marveled at productivity gains in the agricultural sector using new technologies and have always said that agriculture is one of the most technologically advanced fields to work in," said Charlie O'Brien. "I am excited for the opportunity to serve as Chairman and to work with Agrograph as it brings an innovative approach to companies that manage risk and support the industry by automating and accelerating decisions."

The 2023 Board is led by four governing positions:

Chairman Charlie O'Brien , Secretary General for AgriEvolution

Vice Chair Donald Preusser , President of Precision Risk Management

Treasurer Blaine Mattson , Director of Enterprise Sales & Alliances at Dispatch Inc.

Secretary Jim O'Brien , Co-Founder & CEO at Agrograph

The remaining strategic members and board advisors include:

Board Member Mutlu Ozdogan, Founder & Chief Science Officer at Agrograph

Board Member Curt Hudnutt, CEO at American AgCredit

Board Member Rasool Alizadeh, Managing Principal at Coventry Structured Investments

Board Member Dave Larson, Business Development Director, North America , Strucinspect

Board Advisor Prakash Shimpi , Chief Life Actuary at American Family Insurance

Curt Hudnutt and Rasool Alizadeh are two newly seated strategic board members.

"The evolution of agriculture is inevitable – and exciting. By combining the innovative capabilities of Agrograph with deep expertise across the agriculture and finance industries, we can work together to accelerate impactful solutions. I am honored to join the board of directors and contribute as an advisor and thought partner to help farmers and ranchers grow their future," said Hudnutt.

"I am excited to help Agrograph in its mission to make accessible the data needed to increase efficiencies and improve processes for asset managers, risk managers, and financing partners. Agrograph's work is essential for creating opportunities where those invested in agriculture can improve their work through innovative and efficient decision-making tools," said Alizadeh.

To learn more about Agrograph's Board of Directors, visit agrograph.com/about .

Agrograph is a global agri-fintech company that delivers data-based solutions to companies with exposure to agriculture. Agros™ Solutions empower companies invested in agriculture to drive important business decisions, manage risk, and capitalize on opportunity. Agrograph is the Credit Score of Agriculture™

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Agrograph