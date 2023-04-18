American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology Announces 2023 Fellows Candidates

AANA to Induct CRNA Leaders at its Annual Congress in August

ROSEMONT, Ill., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (AANA) recently announced that it has selected 58 distinguished leaders in the profession of nurse anesthesiology as candidates to be inducted into its 2023 Class of Fellows. The inductees will be recognized for their significant contributions to the profession at the AANA Annual Congress, taking place on Aug. 18-22 in Seattle, Washington.

"With great admiration and pride, I congratulate and applaud our 2023 Class of AANA Fellows candidates on this honor. Earning the Fellow of the American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (FAANA) designation is a major career achievement that reflects years of dedication and a commitment to pursuing excellence in every endeavor," said Wilma Gillis, BSN, CRNA, APNP, FAANA, Fellows Selection Committee Chair. "This is a proud moment for AANA and the AANA Foundation as well as each Fellow and the profession of nurse anesthesiology."

With these candidates, more than 170 Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs), who are experts in policy, research, administration, practice, and academia as well as champions of health and wellness will have the distinction of being Fellows of the AANA.

Through a competitive, rigorous application process, the Fellows Selection Committee meticulously reviewed applications to select the 2023 class of Fellows. Each Fellow has at least 10 years of professional experience as a practitioner of nurse anesthesia, educator, facility leader, or business leader. In addition, they have demonstrated outstanding achievements in nurse anesthesia and leadership that command respect and recognition from other leaders in the profession. Their impressive contributions demonstrate professional and personal growth that are impactful within and outside of the profession.

As advanced practice nurses, CRNAs have critical care experience and practice in every setting in which anesthesia is delivered. CRNAs are the primary providers of anesthesia care in rural and underserved areas and on the battlefield in forward surgical teams.

To learn more about AANA and its Fellows, visit www.aana.com/membership/faana .

2023 AANA Fellows Inductee Candidates:

Bimpe Adenusi, PhD, CRNA, APRN

Paul Austin, PhD, MS, BS, BSN, CRNA

Heather Bair, DNP, CRNA, CHSE

Michele Ballister, DNP, CRNA, APRN, CHSE

Elizabeth Bamgbose, PhD, CRNA

Jason Bauer, RN, MSN, CRNA, PHRN

Paula Belson, PhD, CRNA

Dawn Bent, DNP, MSN, CRNA

Holly Chandler, EdD, CRNA, APRN

Mary Collins, DHA, CRNA

Jeffrey Darna, PhD, DNP, CRNA, ACNP-BC

Susan DeCarlo-Piccirillo, DNP, CRNA

Joanne Donnelly, DNP, APRN, CRNA

Larry Finley, DNAP, CRNA

Richard Flowers, DNP, CRNA, CHSE

Erin Foley, DNAP, MSNA, CRNA

Mike Frame, DMPNA, MS, APRN, CRNA, CNEcl

Rodrigo Garcia, MBA, MSN, APN, CRNA (ret)

Victoria Goode, PhD, CRNA

Howard Goodwin, DNAP, MSN, CRNA, CHSE

Jennifer Greenwood, PhD, CRNA

Jennifer Harpe-Bates, DNAP, APRN, CRNA

Michelle Hayes Duell, DNP, MSN, CRNA

Jeremy Heiner, EdD, MSN, CRNA

Maria Hirsch, DNAP, MS, BSN, CRNA

Kristie Hoch, DNP, CRNA, MS, RRT

Catherine Horvath, DNP, CRNA, CHSE, CNE

Joseph Joyce, BS, CRNA

Gayle Lourens, DNP, MS, CRNA

Karla Maldonado, DrAP, CRNA, APRN

Jill Mason, EdD, DNAP, MSN, CRNA, APRN, COI

Roxanne McMurray, DNP, APRN, CRNA

Franklin McShane, DNP, CRNA, APNP

Ann Miller, DNP, CRNA, APRN

Debra Minzola, PhD, MSN, MBA, CRNA

Greta Mitzova-Vladinov, DNP, APRN, CRNA, CHSE

Johanna Newman, DNAP, CRNA

Andrew Osborne, DNP, CRNA, APRN, MAJ (USAR)

Cheryl Parker, DNP, CRNA, RNC-OB

Nilu Patel, DNAP, MSN, CRNA, APRN

Gwendolynn Randall, PhD, CRNA, APRN

James Reed, DNP, MSN, CRNA, LTC(ret)

Donald Roesler, MS, CRNA

Kay Sanders, BA, BS, MHS, DNP, CRNA

Ron Seligman, MS, CRNA

Stephen Smith, BSN, MA, CRNA

Rachel Smith-Steinert, MSN, DNP, CRNA

Kristen Starnes-Ott, PhD, MSN, BS, CRNA, FNAP

Roger Strand, MAE, CRNA, ARNP

Peter Strube, DNAP, CRNA, MBA, MSNA, APRN, APNP, LTC (ret)

Jodie Szlachta, PhD, MSN, MS, CRNA

Jose Tumulak, DNP, CRNA, APRN

Lonar Anthony Umadhay, PhD, CRNA, APRN

Stacey Van Dyke, BSN, MSN, DNP, CRNA, LTC (ret)

Maria van Pelt, MS, MSN, PhD, CRNA

Richard Wilson, DNAP, CRNA

Linda Wunder, PhD, MSN

Young Yauger, PhD, MSN, BSN, CRNA

