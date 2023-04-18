Bridgestone Extends Port Offerings with New Tire Specially Designed for Straddle Carriers

The new Bridgestone V-Steel Port Container Straddle (VPCS) radial tire is specially designed to deliver enhanced performance, strength and efficiency for port straddle carriers.

With longer service life and higher load capability or higher maximum speed as compared to the previous generation Bridgestone tire, the VPCS is engineered to help port customers extend their equipment's operational hours.

The VPCS tire aligns with the "Economy," "Efficiency" and "Ease" values of the Bridgestone E8 Commitment.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridgestone Americas (Bridgestone) today introduced the V-Steel Port Container Straddle (VPCS) radial tire, specially designed for straddle containers used in ports terminals and intermodal yards. The new VPCS is engineered with enhanced load capacity, speed rating and durability for more efficient operations and extended service life.

Bridgestone introduced the V-Steel Port Container Straddle (VPCS) radial tire, specifically designed for straddle containers used in ports terminals and intermodal yards. (PRNewswire)

"Ports face unique challenges and need equipment that remains productive in virtually any kind of condition, 24 hours a day and seven days a week," said Rob Seibert, President, Off the Road, U.S. and Canada, Bridgestone Americas. "With the VPCS, our team of engineers set out to design a tire that meets these challenges head-on and keep our world's supply chain moving forward."

The Bridgestone VPCS radial tire is currently available in two sizes: 450/95R25 and 480/95R25.

Key innovations in the design of the Bridgestone VPCS radial tire include:

A new tread pattern and more durable casing structure for a 22% longer service life¹ .

A new high-strength casing design that delivers a 28% higher load index², outperforming segment competitors.

OR

A Cooler Running Tire Design that provides a 40% higher max speed³ , allowing carriers to increase efficiency and move more per hour.

Bridgestone offers a complete lineup of Bridgestone and Firestone port tires designed for high stability, increased wear resistance and premium performance on a port terminal. In addition to straddle carriers, the Bridgestone port lineup features products for application on lift trucks, automated guided vehicles, container handlers, and cranes.

The new VPCS tire aligns with the "Efficiency," "Economy" and "Ease" values Bridgestone E8 Commitment.

¹ Comparison based on the Bridgestone VPCS 450/95R25 tire vs. the Bridgestone VCHR 16.00R25 tire from field testing conducted at port sites. Results may vary depending on proper tire and vehicle maintenance, surface and road conditions, and driving habits.

² Comparison based on 15 mph and ETRTO load Index information from 2023 Bridgestone Databook, Michelin X-Straddle2 Technical Brochure available on Michelin website, and Continental Off the Road Tires Technical Databook available on Continental Tires website. Bridgestone VPCS 450/95R25 ETRTO LI/SS 204 A5 Load Index (35,275 lbs. or 16,000 kg) vs. Michelin X-Straddle2 450/95R25 Tubeless (16-18) ETRTO LI/SS 202 A7 (33,075 lbs or 15,000 kg); Bridgestone VPCS 450/95R25 vs. Continental Straddle Master Radial 450/95R25 /16.0025 Load Index 196 A5 (27,560 lbs or 12,500 kg). Results may vary depending on proper tire and vehicle maintenance, road conditions, and driving habits.

³ Comparison based on the Bridgestone VPCS 450/95R25 tire vs. the Bridgestone VCHR 16.00R25 tire from field testing conducted at port sites. Results may vary depending on proper tire and vehicle maintenance, surface and road conditions, and driving habits.

About Bridgestone Americas, Inc.:

Bridgestone Americas, Inc. is the U.S.-based subsidiary of Bridgestone Corporation, a global leader in tires and rubber, building on its expertise to provide solutions for safe and sustainable mobility. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Bridgestone Americas employs more than 45,000 people across its worldwide operations. Bridgestone offers a diverse product portfolio of premium tires and advanced solutions backed by innovative technologies, improving the way people around the world move, live, work and play.

(PRNewsfoto/Bridgestone Americas, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bridgestone Americas, Inc.