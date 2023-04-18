DigiCert Announces New Unified Partner Program, Empowering Partners to Expand Their Portfolio with More Digital Trust Offerings

Enhanced benefits, tools and resources available to new and existing partners now

LEHI, Utah, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiCert , a leading global provider of digital trust, today announced its new unified partner program, designed to provide partners with a comprehensive portfolio that delivers digital trust for the real world.

The new program includes more sales motions for all partner types; training, support and tools that simplify and streamline the delivery of digital trust; and expanded professional services and integration revenue to partners. Comprehensive solutions include certificate lifecycle management, enterprise trust, device trust, software trust and content trust.

"Our partners play a critical role in delivering digital trust to organizations worldwide," said Christophe Bodin, Chief Revenue Officer at DigiCert. "With our new partner program, we're providing partners access to our expanded portfolio of leading digital trust solutions plus the tools and resources they need to expand their offerings and better serve their customers."

The new program offers partners numerous benefits, which enable them to expand their offerings and differentiate themselves in the market. The program also provides extensive training in DigiCert University and support.

Key program elements include:

Expanded portfolio opportunity : Partners can reach more customers and grow their revenue with DigiCert's extensive range of industry-leading digital trust solutions.

Sell and refer motions : Based on their capabilities, customer base and interest, partners can monetize expanded solutions in new ways.

Quick-start activation : Partners can support rapid customer identification and qualification with focused quick-start tools and reduce their time to revenue.

Comprehensive enablement support : Partners can build capabilities, develop expertise and get certified in DigiCert University, which provides sales and technical training for all solutions.

A feature-rich partner portal experience: Partners get access to easy-to-use marketing and sales tools, including a comprehensive asset library with campaign, event and presentation resources in eight languages.

"As a DigiCert Platinum Elite Partner, we're thrilled to see the launch of DigiCert's new partner program, which will enhance our ability to better serve our clients globally, including in the U.S., APAC regions and beyond," said Ramesh Nuti, Founder & CEO, Acmetek Global Solutions, Inc. "The expanded portfolio opportunity, comprehensive enablement support and feature-rich partner portal experience are all impressive, and we believe they'll help drive our business growth while delivering digital trust solutions that keep our clients ahead of the curve in the ever-evolving digital landscape. We look forward to continuing our partnership with DigiCert and delivering more cutting-edge digital trust solutions together."

Explained Stephan Wettstein, CEO of Swiss IT Security, "The new DigiCert partner program is a great opportunity for our business to expand and offer more trust solutions to our customers. We're excited to be part of a program that offers so much, and we're confident that this will help us to drive revenue growth and achieve positive business outcomes. This program truly demonstrates DigiCert's commitment to delivering digital trust for the real world."

"The new DigiCert partner program is a testament to the company's commitment to delivering digital trust to the real world," said Riccardo Cazzola, CEO of Trust Italia. "With the expanded range of industry-leading trust solutions, our business is better positioned than ever to become a leading solution integrator for digital trust for our industry and customers. We're excited to be part of this program and to continue our partnership with DigiCert."

To learn more about the partner program or apply to become a DigiCert partner, visit our partner webpage.

About DigiCert, Inc.

DigiCert is a leading global provider of digital trust, enabling individuals and businesses to engage online with the confidence that their footprint in the digital world is secure. DigiCert® ONE, the platform for digital trust, provides organizations with centralized visibility and control over a broad range of public and private trust needs, securing websites, enterprise access and communication, software, identity, content and devices. DigiCert pairs its award-winning software with its industry leadership in standards, support and operations, and is the digital trust provider of choice for leading companies around the world. For more information, visit www.digicert.com or follow @digicert.

