Herzing University to Immediately Welcome and Assist Cardinal Stritch University Students in Continuing Career Training

Milwaukee-based Herzing University to offer transfer of credits and other advisory assistance to students of neighboring Cardinal Stritch University as May closure looms

MILWAUKEE, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Herzing University, an accredited, private nonprofit, transfer-friendly institution, announced today its plans to assist current students of Cardinal Stritch University in continuing their educational pursuits following last week's announcement of Cardinal Stritch's closure, effective May 22, 2023, following a decision from the school's Board of Trustees. Cardinal Stritch University is a Catholic liberal arts college that shares Herzing's Milwaukee heritage.

Herzing University (PRNewsfoto/Herzing University) (PRNewswire)

"We're of course saddened to hear the news of Cardinal Stritch University's closure—it has been a part of the fabric of Milwaukee's community since 1937. With that said, now the focus must be to ensure that the goals and aspirations of its current student population can continue unabated and with as little upheaval as possible," said Renee Herzing, President of Herzing University. "This is where we feel Herzing University can help the most. Our local connections to the same community as Cardinal Stritch and its students, as well as the many similar degree programs that we offer, provide the opportunity for as seamless and painless a transition as possible."

Herzing University today released an updated page to its website outlining its commitment to helping all former Cardinal Stritch students continue their educational goals by ensuring that all successfully earned credits — both undergraduate and graduate — can be accepted toward requirements for similarly available Herzing degrees, where possible.*

These programs include^, but may not be limited to:

"We have great empathy for what Cardinal Stritch's current students are going through and we understand that time is of the essence — many, if not all students, were in the midst of planning for their fall terms when the announcement was made," said Jeff Hill, Regional President of Herzing's Wisconsin-based campuses. "We will be making sure our advisors are on hand to assist all interested students in learning more about the career and degree pathways available here and the variety of flexible options we offer to help students balance school, work, family, and other life responsibilities."

Through its Closed School Equalization Scholarship program, Herzing University will also ensure the students who attend Herzing are able to complete their degree at the same out-of-pocket cost or lower than they would have paid had they completed the program at Cardinal Stritch. For more information on this scholarship program and other scholarship and grant opportunities at Herzing University, please see the Scholarships and Grants page.

All former students from Cardinal Stritch University are encouraged to visit Herzing's dedicated page for Cardinal Stritch transfers for more details on transferring credits into a Herzing University degree program. For more information about Herzing University, visit www.herzing.edu.

*Students interested in transferring into a nursing program may be subject to additional requirements.

^ Programs vary by location

About Herzing University

Herzing University is an accredited, private nonprofit institution with 11 campuses across eight states and an online division. Located in the heart of Milwaukee and founded in 1965, more than 45,000 alumni have graduated from Herzing's career-focused and flexible master's, bachelor's, and associate degree, and diploma programs. The new Herzing University School of Nursing also includes a Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) program. Students can also major in a variety of other fields including healthcare, technology, business, and public safety. For 11 consecutive years, U.S. News & World Report has recognized Herzing University as a leading institution for some of the top online programs in the nation. Herzing University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. More information about Herzing University is available at www.herzing.edu.

Media Contact:

Brett Gerrish,

bgerrish@2718marketing.com,

5178997795

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Herzing University